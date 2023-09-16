The Chief Justice of Nigeria is set to Announce the Supreme Court Panel for Atiku and Obi’s Appeal Against Tinubu; Kano Governor Terminates Commissioner’s Office Tenure Due To Unruly Behaviour and Threat to Judges | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

The Chief Justice of Nigeria is set to Announce the Supreme Court Panel for Atiku and Obi’s Appeal Against Tinubu

Kano Governor Terminates Commissioner’s Office Tenure Due To Unruly Behaviour and Threat to Judges

Obasanjo Recounts The Time When Monarchs Bowed Before Him

President Bola Tinubu appointed Yemi Cardoso as the Governor of CBN

Ex-President Goodluck Jonathan Recommends Youth Inclusion in Nigeria’s Politics

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

The former president of Nigeria, Dr. Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, suggested that the political leaders in Nigeria should consider encouraging youth participation in politics as that would strengthen the people’s trust in them.

Recognising this year’s International Day of Democracy, the ex-president shared a message that promoted democracy, saying that for democracy to last, the entire Nigerian populace has to experience freedom, peace and justice.

In a statement signed by Mr. Wealth Ominabo, the Communications Officer to the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, the ex-president stated that democracy gains strength from the people and thrives when there is a sense of ownership among the people and the government.

Emphasising this year’s theme, ‘EmpoEmpowering The Next Generation,’ Goodluck Jonathan called on governments nationwide to allow the participation of youths as they are significant in our democracy.

“Democracy is experiencing a global decline. In Africa, it is challenged by shrinking civil space, weak institutions, election irregularities, poverty, and unconstitutional change of government. We need to prioritise social security issues and access to justice and deemphasise ethnic and divisive politics to ensure that democracy thrives,” he said.

On Friday 15, the former president of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, recounted that when he was president, monarchs bowed before him. Obasanjo ruled Nigeria as its head of state from 1976 to 1979 and then as its president from 1999 to 2007.

In attendance at the inauguration of the 34.85% Oyo to Iseyin Road and the completion of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Iseyin campus were the ex-president Obasanjo and several other traditional rulers.

As he greeted the traditional rulers in the Yoruba dialect, Obasanjo noted that despite the positions of the traditional rulers, they needed to honour their elderly and those in power with the Omoluabi culture.

Obasanjo claimed that during his time as president of the country, he bowed to greet kings. Obasanjo asked the traditional rulers to get up and greet him in their tribe’s language.

“I greet the kings and chiefs here sitting; I am grateful you are here. Let me say this: wherever the president or governor is, the kings present must stand up to honour him,”

“Even when I was president, I prostrated for kings outside, and when we went inside, the kings would prostrate for me. So, let’s continue to celebrate our culture,” he said.

The president of Nigeria, Bola Tinubu, has appointed Yemi Cardoso as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN), along with four new deputy governors.

On Friday 15, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, released a statement announcing the new appointments made by the president. The newly appointed Governor of CBN is expected to be interim for the next five years.

With over thirty years of experience in private and public business sectors, Cardoso is a financial and development expert. He was the first commissioner for economic planning and budget for Lagos State under the rulership of Tinubu as Governor of Lagos State upon Nigeria’s return to civilian rule in 1999.

Under his achievements, he has big brand companies like Chevron Oil Plc and Texaco, where he served as a board member.

The new deputy governors alongside Yemi Cardoso are Bala M. Bello, Emem Nnana Usoro, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, and Philip Ikeazor.

The Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has moved to action by firing the Commissioner of Land and Physical Planning, Adamu Kibiya, regarding the viral video on the internet.

According to the video, the Commissioner threatened the judges presiding over the governorship elections petition tribunal in Kano State. In the video, Adamu Kibiya could be spotted as he asked the judges to choose between their lives and their profession.

“People voted for us, and some people are attempting to do injustice; we want to tell the judges that we will not accept this. Any judge willing to deprive us of our rights will regret it. Whatever happens, we won’t care,” he raged at the protest organised by members of the NNPP in Kano State.

In line with the Governor’s actions, the Kano government has given strict orders to its public servants, stating that no government official is permitted to comment on matters beyond their respective ministries.

“Henceforth, unguarded and inflammatory statements will not be condoned. The Ministry of Information is directed to ensure that all media outlets in the state, especially radio stations, comply with the extant guidelines provided by the regulatory agencies.” the Commissioner of Information, Baba Halilu Dantiye, announced.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, is yet to announce the Supreme Court panel that will be overseeing the appeal by Atiku and Obi against Tinubu.

Although the official day for revealing the panel has not been announced, it has been hinted that it will be by Wednesday after the submission of the appeal by both parties.

Following the ruling of the PEPT on the appeal made by the two presidential candidates, Atiku and Peter Obi decided to take their appeal to the highest court in the land, hoping that the Supreme Court would be fair in its judgement regarding the presidential election.

After announcing their intentions to appeal at the Supreme Court after the unfavourable PEPT ruling, Atiku and Obi have 14 days to prepare an appeal at the Apex Court, which will close on September 20.