The Media Blog: Top 5 Podcasts of the Week

Did you miss out on last week’s 5 top podcasts of the week? Here is your chance to stay updated on recent and trending topics as these hosts dive deeper into the discussions revolving around different aspects of life.

We have compiled a list of the five top Nigerian podcasts of this week, hoping that no matter the tasks you set your mind to completing this weekend, you also get to catch up on these podcasts and stay on the trending issues.

  1. With Chude

Chude Jideonwo’s ‘WithChude’ provides insiders into the lives of our celebrities. The podcast is among our five top podcasts of the week because the show’s host has proven how timeless his conversations are for society. In light of recent events, we can’t help but think back to the interview with musician Bella Shmurda, who opened up about the late Mohbad a few months ago and the revelation with Bolanle Ninalowo regarding his trending divorce announcement. ‘With Chude‘ is an entertaining show for those who like to keep in touch with the realities of our favourite celebrities. 

  1. Toke Moments

Hosted by the beautiful Toke Makinwa, Toke Moments delves on a trip to sincere conversations, narrating how to navigate the romance world, career, and lifestyle. On her latest podcast show, Toke Makinwa is joined by the famous Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo as they discuss the nuances of love, growth and family.

  1. How Far? With Mr. Eazi and Temi Otedola

No one does it like our favourite Nigerian celebrity couple. Nigerian singer and businessman Mr. Eazi, along with his fiancee, Temi Otedola, an actress and fashion enthusiast, released episode 1 of season 3 of their podcast on September 13 after ending season 2 in June. Titled “Did You Miss Us?” The couple let us in on the few things they have been up to since the airing of the last episode.

  1. I Said What I Said

Our favourite chaotic duo are back on this week’s top five Nigerian podcasts. This week, FK and Jollz take us on a journey with “On The Highway” as they welcome a silent guest. The two hilarious podcast hosts stay on brand, effortlessly delivering their intriguing opinions. This week’s latest episode on I Said What I Said is certainly not one to miss out on.

  1. The Honest Bunch

This episode of the Honest Bunch features MandyKiss as they dissect the social issue that is ‘Clout Chasing’. The show’s hosts, Nedu, Husband Material, Deity Cole, and Naomi, tackle clout chasing, wondering why, as a society, clout chasing has become a norm, especially among celebrities and influencers. They offer honest takes on this topic along with their guest host, MandyKiss.

