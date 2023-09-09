‘G20 will remain incomplete without Nigeria,’ President Tinubu addresses World Leaders at the Summit

Shortly after the announcement of the African Union (AU) becoming a permanent member of the G20, President Bola Tinubu addressed the world leaders at the G20 Summit, boasting of Nigeria’s tactical relevance as Africa’s most prominent and leading economy.

“Nigeria is poised, able, and willing to be a significant player in this family of the G20 and in shaping a world without whom the family will remain incomplete,” the president said.

The President of Nigeria recognised the crucial role of the G20 in building a rules-based world order that emphasises shared fortune and security. Tinubu affirmed that most contemporary challenges are international and can not be handled without multilateral cooperation.

He advised building stronger partnerships and cooperation among various nations, as this was the only way to achieve a peaceful and sustainable future for the world.

“A world that lives as one family but is separated by staggering income inequalities and uneven access to essential social goods by the vast majority of our people cannot result in a peaceful and secure world where shared prosperity is achieved,” he noted.

The President of Nigeria commended the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, for hosting such an outstanding summit and successfully landing on the moon, becoming the fourth country in the world to achieve such a feat.

“This opens opportunities for future membership of the group in a manner that reflects the relative balance of power and inclusiveness of humanity as “One Family.’” Tinubu welcomed the inclusion of AU into the G20.

Tinubu tasks the World Leaders to aid the developing nations

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu further addressed the world leaders, requesting they embrace solidarity amongst their neighbours. He asked that they support the developing countries in the Global South and promote climate justice.

He also called out leaders of the advanced economies in the Global North and urged them to mobilise aid and give it to those in need of them in the Global South.

“By doing this, we will be building a society anchored on the strong values of tolerance and mutual respect, where diplomacy, dialogue, and cooperation take precedence over competition, conflict, and divisions, which are founded on inflexible ideologies and belief systems,” he advised.