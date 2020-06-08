YouTuber, Jackie Aina is making a bigger name for herself and it stretches our smiles

by Onakoya Toluwanimi

“It’s Jackie Jackie Jackie!” Our favourite makeup YouTuber, Jackie Aina continues to inspire us as she makes steady and lengthy strides in the industry.

She, amongst other great personalities, was picked to be a part of YouTube’s innovative event titled “Dear Class of 2020” that took place on Sunday, where she addressed 2020 graduates. This being one of the many things she’s done in the past few weeks that has made us rise from our seats with a standing ovation.

Against the backdrop of the Coronavirus pandemic, the past three weeks have been heavy with some form of violent news or the other. From the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, the callousness of Amy Cooper to the senseless killing of George Floyd as a result of police brutality, the internet has been hot with voiced outrage. YouTuber, Jackie Aina, was not found missing amongst the voices demanding for justice. She joined thousands to voice outrage at the abhorrent racism in the United States of America.

Jackie supported a campaign titled “Pull up or shut up” directed at fashion brands, set up by the Nigerian UOMA Beauty Founder and CEO, Sharon Chuter. It detailed that brands which drew heavy inspiration from ‘Black culture’ should show the internal structure set-up of their companies; to elucidate that they are in-fact not all talk and no action by backing it up with proof of represented minority in their staff members. Makeup brand Pretty Little Thing answered to the demands and pulled up.

She also detailed the steps brand could take to help fight for the Black cause, help end racism and racist structures in America. Notable fashion brand Fashion Nova reached out, with Jackie’s assistance, worked on ways they could help the “Black Lives Matter” movement. Jackie, in her efforts, consistently donated to the cause and helped amplify the voices of black-owned businesses and black professionals.

To cap off what has been a tremendously eventful week for her, Jackie Aina was part of the hand-curated list in the YouTube virtual commencement event for 2020 graduates. The line up of people to speak was selected by Michelle Obama and former President of the United States, Barack Obama. Other notable personalities present were Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Katy Perry, BTS alongside Michelle and Barack Obama, and many more. The incentive was created because many students around the globe missed their graduation because of the Coronavirus pandemic. The virtual event was set to bring together inspirational leaders and artists to celebrate graduates, their families, and their communities.

Jackie Aina gave a quick and simple makeup tutorial to the viewers for the perfect graduation look. She was witty, funny and insightful in the short clip. She made a shout out to her Nigerian siblings on their educational achievements as well.

Watching Jackie Aina, continuously grow and make a bigger and louder name for herself stretches our smiles wider with pride. Her transparent and authentic self makes her a darling to many Nigerians and Black people. Surely, there are many more strides to be made by Jackie and so we eagerly wait with excited expectations.

