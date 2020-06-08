Here’s why everyone is talking about Adekunle Gold and Simi

There are quite a lot of celebrity couples in the Nigerian entertainment sphere and while all of these couples are known for certain things, one couple has always shocked Nigerians with one thing that makes Nigerians talk about them for days – Adekunle Gold and Simi.

The couple has always put Nigerians in a state of discussion over one thing or the other, from their secret engagement to their secret marriage to the pregnancy and to the delivery of their baby a week ago; Simi and Adekunle have always kept their lives private to a fault and many Nigerians have both lauded them about it and many have also faulted them.

Just yesterday, Simi announced that she had delivered a baby girl and that the baby was a week old, her announcement threw off many Nigerians and fans of the singer who were shocked to receive the news, many were shocked that the singer and her husband waited for a whole week before the announcement was made.

While many have congratulated the couple on the safe arrival of their baby, a few others have admired the couple for successfully keeping their lives private. Many took to Instagram and Twitter to say a few words in reaction to the announcement that Simi made.

For many fans, the secret life of the couple is one thing that they can never get over, some pointed out that they were lucky to have each other and wished them well, however, one man took things to another level when he sent out a threat against the couple and their baby.

The man, identified as Wisdom Obi Peter pointed out that he will be on a mission to rape the couple’s daughter upon her 18th birthday. Wisdom shared that he has always disliked the singer and will make sure to do what he intends for her daughter when she turns 18.

The identity of the man has also been shared and many fans have pointed that they will follow every measures to bring the man to authorities.

However, the Twitter account that sent out the threat has been brought down after many people have pointed out that they will find the face that was behind the account before it was brought down onTwitter.

The couple has, however, been silent about these threats as they are yet to address the threats and the man who sent out the threats.

