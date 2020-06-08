Here’s why everyone is talking about Adekunle Gold and Simi

There are quite a lot of celebrity couples in the Nigerian entertainment sphere and while all of these couples are known for certain things, one couple has always shocked Nigerians with one thing that makes Nigerians talk about them for days – Adekunle Gold and Simi.

The couple has always put Nigerians in a state of discussion over one thing or the other, from their secret engagement to their secret marriage to the pregnancy and to the delivery of their baby a week ago; Simi and Adekunle have always kept their lives private to a fault and many Nigerians have both lauded them about it and many have also faulted them.

They kept relationship private.

They kept marriage private.

They kept pregnancy private.

They kept child birth private.

It’s hard o, especially as celebrities. It’s very hard! Congratulations AG Baby and Simi. We welcome Baby Adejare with all the love ❤️ — Efam Harris™ (@iefamharris) June 7, 2020

Just yesterday, Simi announced that she had delivered a baby girl and that the baby was a week old, her announcement threw off many Nigerians and fans of the singer who were shocked to receive the news, many were shocked that the singer and her husband waited for a whole week before the announcement was made.

While many have congratulated the couple on the safe arrival of their baby, a few others have admired the couple for successfully keeping their lives private. Many took to Instagram and Twitter to say a few words in reaction to the announcement that Simi made.

Adekunle Gold and Simi made it official.. The baby is here pic.twitter.com/mvi174gzH2 — Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@UnclePamilerin) June 7, 2020

Adekunle Gold and Simi waited for 1 week before they announced the arrival of Adejare ❤️ AG Baby 30.5.20 — Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@UnclePamilerin) June 7, 2020

Congrats to Adekunle Gold & Simi on the birth of their child, Adejare. AG baby is a father now. May every other couple looking for the fruit of the womb get their wishes this year IJN ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mrIi60zDBE — I R U N N I A ™ (@Irunnia_) June 7, 2020

Simi & AG type of union is the type I root for & hopefully last forever, to think they've been together even before they became celebs, blew from nothing to stars & still held things tight and now they have a child… Goals >>>>> — YH (@Yemihazan) June 7, 2020

Congratulations to AG baby and Simi. 🥰 Duduke is finally here, she goes by the name, Adejare. ❤️ — Duke of Ibadan 🀄️ (@AsiwajuLerry) June 7, 2020

Congratulations to Simi and Adekunle Gold, I’m very happy for you guys❤️ — Samuel Mbah (@Mbahdeyforyou) June 7, 2020

For many fans, the secret life of the couple is one thing that they can never get over, some pointed out that they were lucky to have each other and wished them well, however, one man took things to another level when he sent out a threat against the couple and their baby.

Who can help with the location of this guy.. That you won’t end up in Jail @wisdompetertm this year, is a lie. pic.twitter.com/Oj7U3cbpDg — Dr PamPam | Omo Iya Ologi (@UnclePamilerin) June 7, 2020

The man, identified as Wisdom Obi Peter pointed out that he will be on a mission to rape the couple’s daughter upon her 18th birthday. Wisdom shared that he has always disliked the singer and will make sure to do what he intends for her daughter when she turns 18.

The identity of the man has also been shared and many fans have pointed that they will follow every measures to bring the man to authorities.

This is Wisdom Obi Peter, he's a student of Uniabuja and has been making rape threats against AG and Simi's baby.

His email address is [email protected]

Spread the word, he must be caught and jailed. pic.twitter.com/csCOlohzUI — Madame Blunt (@Madame_Blunt) June 8, 2020

Kindly note, this young pervert is wanted for publicly declaring himself a rapist.

Full name: Wisdom Obi Peter

Add: Abuja

Email: [email protected]

School: Uniabuja

Contact: 07054171255

İG: @wisdompetertm

Even as we trend #schoolreopening AG Baby , Simi, @PoliceNG do ur job pic.twitter.com/m8vmRfHauO — WaterFront Attorneys (@fadeojamomi) June 7, 2020

However, the Twitter account that sent out the threat has been brought down after many people have pointed out that they will find the face that was behind the account before it was brought down onTwitter.

The couple has, however, been silent about these threats as they are yet to address the threats and the man who sent out the threats.