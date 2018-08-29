How much health information on social media is safe to consume?

Health

Because social media is free and accessible, everyone’s putting out tips and knowledge on virtually everything. Including your grandma (WhatsApp, duhh). In the same way, information in specialised fields like medicine and healthcare have now been made available, and medical practitioners have tapped into the social media health tips grapevine.

People are actively discussing health issues on social media, whether it’s endometriosis or a migraine, and Nigerian Twitter especially has valorised  healthcare professionals into the internet’s hall of fame. Last year, I listened to a radio show wherein Dr. Ola Brown (@NaijaFlyingDr on Twitter) enlightened listeners on breast cancer. “All the information you need is on my pinned tweet,” she said.

Dr. Brown is the founder of Flying Doctors Nigeria, a social enterprise providing air ambulance services to health institutions in West Africa. Her Twitter feed can be a seemingly innocuous tableau of medical information; yesterday, it was about kidney stones. She has inadvertently spawned a whole sub-genre of influencer, the ‘Healthertainer’, a social media influencer who uses humour and their medical knowledge as a way to grow social media audiences. “I shake health tables for a living,” reads the Twitter bio of Dr. Nonso aka Aproko Doctor, who was recently asked about his medical opinion on anal sex by a woman.

But methodology in disseminating health information differs. Dr. Harvey Olufunmilayo, for example, is known for debunking myths and creating meme-inserted Twitter threads. His latest myth-busting attempt was on blue balls, which got a humour-tinged disapproval from men in the context of flouting the “bro code.”

Medical Twitter, as some call it, has given rise to friendly online relationships between doctors and a hermetically flourishing community. As someone who reads these health tips every day, or come across them in my social media feed, it amazes me how it’s all so beguilingly consumed. It bothers me that anyone can claim they are a trained doctor and propagate dangerous falsehoods. It bothers me, also, that a trained doctor can still propagate or reinforce old-fashioned or out-of-date health practices.

READ MORE: This weekend’s refereeing decision shows its time for the Premiership to embrace VAR

There are three reasons why this new trend of ‘Healthertainers’ is worrying. First, Nigeria is already a country where very few people would go see a doctor at the first sign of illness or distress, public hospitals in Nigeria are horrifying places, many of them have gained the unfair reputation of being death traps. As such social media health influencers circumvent the very important physical examination that is necessary to properly diagnose illness and give diagnoses based on hearsay, which can be dangerous for patients with real illnesses. Second, the ultimate objective of the ‘healthertainer’ is endorsements, either from Non-profit organizations or pharmaceutical companies. There are no ethics or rules that forces these social media doctors to disclose when they are praising a drug or giving a diagnosis that is sponsored by a brand, they could very easily mislead gullible followers who trust their motives are altruistic. Finally, a good number of these ‘Healthertainers’ routinely break doctor-patient confidentiality by telling real stories about patient consultations in their bid to come across as relatable. This is unfair to the patient and in more civilized countries would cost the doctor in question their license.

READ MORE: Saraki for president is real possibility now, but will he take the bait?

Social media is bursting with information, and sometimes a little Google consultation can help in separating facts from inaccuracies. WhatsApp, notoriously, is the conduit for all kinds of health-related fake news. Facebook, too. We can’t stop the expanding morass of health information dumped on social media platforms, but we can at least apply a dose of harmless skepticism.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

Bernard Dayo August 28, 2018

Here’s when Adenike Adebayo-Esho’s ‘360 with Abby’ will premiere

360 with Abby is Adenike Adebayo-Esho’s first attempt at television as a filmmaker, and will, frankly, determine if she’s better ...

Bernard Dayo August 26, 2018

This is probably why you are addicted to the Africa Magic show ‘Ajoche’

The television shows on Africa Magic, I have noticed, inhabits a world of handsome characters gliding through fancy apartments, a ...

Bernard Dayo August 24, 2018

New Netflix documentary ‘City of Joy’ will focus on rape and gender-based violence in Congo

City of Joy is the latest Africa-focused documentary coming to foremost streaming service Netflix, and will highlight the abuse and ...

Bernard Dayo August 22, 2018

Emma Nyra is turning her new experience into motherhood with miniseries “Yummy Mummy Diaries”

Nearly two weeks after giving birth to twins, wherein labour was arduously stretched for 36 hours, Emma Nyra has released ...

Bernard Dayo August 21, 2018

See how Nigerians reacted on Twitter to the return of TStv

On Monday, TStv was relaunched into the cable market after going AWOL for a rather long time. Purported to be ...

Bernard Dayo August 20, 2018

Linda Ikeji’s Twitter suspension marks a change in Twitter’s enforcement of violation policies

Last week, the Twitter account of blogger Linda Ikeji was suspended. At the time of writing this piece, Ikeji’s account ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail