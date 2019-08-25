Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

The Fabric of Nigerian Weddings – Adenike Olanrewaju

”Material made of lace is also popular for many Nigerian brides across tribes, as are other textiles like silk and tulle, embellished with hand-stitched beads, stones and pearls tailored painstakingly to a bride’s taste. Many brides spare no expense in making what the Yoruba people call their aso oke or top clothes, made of a matching buba blouse and iro, a swath of fabric wrapped around the waist.”

The Mystery of Market size in Nigeria – Dr. Ola Brown (Orekunrin)

‘The biggest company on the Nigerian stock exchange sells salt/sugar/pasta and cement. In the next two years, he will be launching a petrol company. Not artificially intelligent petrol, not 3-d printed petrol. The ordinary type that JD. Rockefeller was selling 100 yrs ago.”

4 Reasons You Shouldn’t Tell Anyone You are Going Abroad – O David

”Traveling to the abroad means you have money. Nigerians don’t want to know otherwise. You’re going there to blow one million dollars everyday so why shouldn’t your family and friends get their share? They’ll disturb you everyday to buy shoes and chocolates for them. And if you say no, you’re proud and evil. Don’t say no, just don’t let anyone know you’re traveling.”

Mark Ofua is Making Conservation Cool Again – Tami Makinde

”Mark Ofua is the veterinarian and conservationist from St Marks Animal Hospital, who runs a self funded animal shelter at Addo Road, Ajah. Nicknamed the snake man of Lagos, Ofua has operated the shelter for five years and rescued a number of endangered animals, such as pangolins, civets and genets.”

Blaqbonez: Carrying the Torch of Nigerian Rap – Tonye Bakare

”Blaqbonez may not be the most widely known Nigerian rapper, but at the moment there is hardly anyone generating enough buzz. That, in itself, is not even the story. It is the cockiness and self-assurance behind his belief that he is the best rapper not even in Nigeria but in Africa.”