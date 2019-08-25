Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and in-depth reporting that rise above the daily churn.

Here are the ones that caught our attention:

The Fabric of Nigerian Weddings Adenike Olanrewaju 

Material made of lace is also popular for many Nigerian brides across tribes, as are other textiles like silk and tulle, embellished with hand-stitched beads, stones and pearls tailored painstakingly to a bride’s taste. Many brides spare no expense in making what the Yoruba people call their aso oke or top clothes, made of a matching buba blouse and iro, a swath of fabric wrapped around the waist.”

The Mystery of Market size in NigeriaDr. Ola Brown (Orekunrin)

The biggest company on the Nigerian stock exchange sells salt/sugar/pasta and cement. In the next two years, he will be launching a petrol company. Not artificially intelligent petrol, not 3-d printed petrol. The ordinary type that JD. Rockefeller was selling 100 yrs ago.”

4 Reasons You Shouldn’t Tell Anyone You are Going AbroadO David

Traveling to the abroad means you have money. Nigerians don’t want to know otherwise. You’re going there to blow one million dollars everyday so why shouldn’t your family and friends get their share? They’ll disturb you everyday to buy shoes and chocolates for them. And if you say no, you’re proud and evil. Don’t say no, just don’t let anyone know you’re traveling.”

Mark Ofua is Making Conservation Cool AgainTami Makinde

Mark Ofua is the veterinarian and conservationist from St Marks Animal Hospital, who runs a self funded animal shelter at Addo Road, Ajah. Nicknamed the snake man of Lagos, Ofua has operated the shelter for five years and rescued a number of endangered animals, such as pangolins, civets and genets.”

Blaqbonez: Carrying the Torch of Nigerian Rap –  Tonye Bakare

Blaqbonez may not be the most widely known Nigerian rapper, but at the moment there is hardly anyone generating enough buzz. That, in itself, is not even the story. It is the cockiness and self-assurance behind his belief that he is the best rapper not even in Nigeria but in Africa.”

Tags: , , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor August 24, 2019

Who’s in and who’s out? Here are our top 10 Senators for August

It’s been six months after February 23 National Assembly election with 109 Senatorial seats occupied and Senators sworn in. The ...

Op-Ed Editor August 23, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo August 23, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: 80 Nigerians charged with massive fraud in the U.S. Can it get any worse?

Nigeria’s global identity, for so long, has been associated with internet scams and while nothing has seemingly been done to ...

Op-Ed Editor August 22, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians on the internet today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo August 22, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Finally, we now have a first look at Ifan Michael’s star-studded movie ”Foreigners’ God”

Ifan Michael’s supernatural period drama Foreigner’s God has to be one of the longest gestating Nollywood movies I have known, ...

Op-Ed Editor August 21, 2019

Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail