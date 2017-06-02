“I was involved with hard drugs” – Toyin Aimakhu recounts past life (WATCH)

Nigerian actress, Toyin Aimakhu has in an interview with Broadway TV has said smoking and hard drugs ’empowering’ the negative habits in her.

She said, “I was focusing on things that don’t really matter. And I always choose people before me. I did not love myself enough.

“I was losing things that didn’t work for me because I was involved with hard drugs, smoking, codeine.”

She said she realised she deserves more and sought professional help, including changing a couple of people around her and stopped the negative habits.

On her movie, she said she is quite happy as the movie “Alakada Reloaded” has made N25 million in three days.

“That’s huge.” she said, adding that she didn’t expect something like that.