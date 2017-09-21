It is becoming unbearable; when will the government intervene in the Apapa gridlock? (PHOTOS)

The gridlock in Apapa has taken a negative toll on the lives of people in that axis and one had thought it would subside as the government would intervene – But what do we see?

The ‘stand-still’ traffic has spilled over to Ojuelegba and now people living on Ikorodu road are witnessing hard times going about their businesses with commercial vehicles, privates cars, even the BRT buses; as not all areas have the lanes. Besides, how many Lagosians can the buses take?

The traffic situation had been like this for a while and the government had instead turned a blind eye to the complaints from residents that ply the road.

We should also take note of the fact that the traffic has given ‘danfo’ buses the opportunity to escalate the fares, which increases the said hardship on the people that use that road.

When will the government take up its responsibility and solve the problem before it becomes too much to handle?

Photos below: (Credit: Hycinth Photography)