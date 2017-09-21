Why Fulani herdsmen are not terrorists – Garba Shehu

Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu has said killer Fulani herdsmen are criminals but not terrorists.

He said this on Channels TV on Thursday while responding to a question on why the Federal Government did not declare the herdsmen terrorists.

Background:

Following the numerous killing of innocent Nigerians, especially farmers by herdsmen, Nigerians had called on the government to take drastic actions on the assailants.

The Federal Government had however not made a clear statement on the killings perpetrated by the herdsmen.

Some Nigerians have also questioned the declaration of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) as a terrorist group, while the herdsmen have continued to kill citizens.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had on Wednesday declared secessionist group, IPOB, a terrorist organisation.

Shehu’s statement:

There is a difference between a criminal activity and a terrorist activity.

Fulani herdsmen are already being dealt with according to the law.

IPOB had carved out a territory for itself, just like Boko Haram.

“There is a difference between a criminal activity and a terrorist activity. Yes, some Fulani herdsmen are a criminal gang and they are being dealt with according to the law,” he said.

“But IPOB like Boko Haram has a territory they have carved out to themselves …as a sovereign state of its own…. They have shown the willingness to invade other neighbouring states. They have raised concerns in neighbouring Kogi and Benue states. They have said they are interested in taking over Bayelsa and Rivers. That is exactly what Boko Haram has done. This is not acceptable to the law of the country.”