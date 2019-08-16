Its officially Woofer Wonder seaon! Check out his spanking new photos ahead of ‘Woofer Virus’ EP release

When he dropped the hit single “Padi Padi”, fast-rising act Woofer Wonder instantly got a growing fan base and since then he’s been climbing up the Afrobeats’ scene ladder

In new photos shot by Peculiar Haston Photography, Woofer Wonder shows his dapper, stylish, playful and fun side.

The singer is gearing up to release his highly anticipated EP ‘Woofer Virus’, which would serve as a follow-up to ‘Padi Padi’, a single off the studio project. He is also prepping for a nationwide club & press tour.

#WooferVirusEP has got the potential to make his crossover into the mainstream valid. If you love good music in general and Afrobeats to be specific, this EP should be in your library.

