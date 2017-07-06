Manchester United reportedly agree £75m deal for Lukaku

Manchester United have reportedly agreed a £75m fee with Everton to buy Romelu Lukaku and are confident the striker will fly out with the rest of the team on Sunday.

Lukaku would be United’s second summer signing after the arrival of Benfica’s Swedish centre-back Victor Lindelof for £31m.

Man Utd boss, José Mourinho, had become frustrated with the lack of progress on signings as he had said early on in the summer that he wanted as many new arrivals in place before they set off for their pre-season tour.

United dropped their interest in Morata after the Spanish club refused to lower their asking price of €90m (£79m).