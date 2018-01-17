[The Media Blog] Ringier Africa Signs pan-African content agreement with The New York Times

In a commendable media partnership, Ringier Africa Digital Publishing (RADP) has further expanded its news and media platform portfolio by entering into a digital content license agreement with The New York Times News Service, which is the license and syndicate arm of The New York Times.

The launch of New York Times journalism on Pulse will bring carefully researched reporting and storytelling to Africa’s informed readership. The New York Times is a globally renowned outlet for news and opinion, which will complement Pulse‘s news coverage. Pulse readers will now have access to New York Times’ top news of the day as well as selection of other digital articles addressing key social, political and economic issues as well as videos, photos and graphics.

This agreement consolidates Ringier’s position as one of Africa’s leading news brand, and I see it expanding Pulse’s editorial scope to include more politics, current affairs and international news stories and strengthens the platform’s readership.

This isn’t the first international partnership Ringier has scored for Pulse Africa and Pulse Nigeria. Ringer started a partnership with international business magazine Business Insider, that allowed them syndicate content from the parent company’s US and UK offices in Nigeria. YNaija also had a syndication deal with the Guardian Africa, working as part of its network of associate news platforms in Africa. It is important to note that several international news agencies have chosen Nigeria and South Africa as their first berths, when they decide to seek out new readerships in our emerging markets, but Ringier’s international pedigree has allowed it score a partnership of this magnitude.

It will be interesting to see how this plays out in the coming months.