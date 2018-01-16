Today’s Noisemakers: Don Jazzy, Bisi Alimi, the attack on activism in Nigeria, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social matters, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here’s our list from today:

1. Mr Smart

Still on the sex doll trend.

2. Mister Praise

What kind of comparison is this?

It’s not funny though.

3. Laflare

We all know January has like fifteen weeks.

THis just gives an example.

4. Don Jazzy

So Don Jazzy posted an image, asking a question so fans give their opinion but this did not go down well with one of the ladies in the picture.

Don Jazzy, has however, apologized.

5. Jeff Phillips

6. Bisi Alimi

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Today’s Noisemakers: Omojuwa, Osi Suave, others [The #SexDoll Edition]

Today’s Noisemakers: Donald Trump, Kayode Ogundamisi, Dipo Awojide, others

Today’s Noisemakers: Dino Melaye, Aisha Yesufu, Elder Seun and the reaction to the burial of over 70 Benue souls