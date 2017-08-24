Paris club refund: ‘Governors to meet Buhari over final tranche’

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday will meet with governors of the 36 states over the last tranche of the Paris and London Club refunds, ThisDay reports.

According to the newspaper, the governors are hoping to convince the President to approve the final release of N200 billion Paris Club refund.

“The governors are hoping the president will authorise the final release of the Paris Club refunds, which is about N200 billion so that they can fulfil their obligations to workers and pensioners and pay other bills in their states,” a source said.

According to him, when the Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum (NGF) and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, led a delegation of seven governors to London to visit the president, he had thanked them for “holding Nigeria together in his absence”.