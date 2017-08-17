Powerpoint training from The Future Enterprise Support Scheme: Register Now

The Future Enterprise Support Scheme (TFESS) will be holding a 6-hour masterclass on PowerPoint designs.

Microsoft powerpoint is a powerful tool that allows you to create captivating slide presentations that can easily be shared and used by young professionals.

TFESS has courses to help you learn how to use Microsoft powerpoint and get started on creating memorable PowerPoint presentations, win pitches and impress your clients.

You don’t need any graphic design experience, just start from zero and create amazing presentations that look awesome one slide at a time.

This masterclass will be taught by a Microsoft certified trainer.

Topics to be covered include:

Learning the features of powerpoint

Creating presentations with powerpoint

Organizing powerpoint slides; working with graphics, tables and charts

Adding multimedia and integrating with Microsoft office files

Other benefits of attending include:

6 hour intense hands-on training

One-on-one support

Access to loads of resources to spice up your presentation

4-week post training support by the facilitator

This training is for those who already know the basics of powerpoint but wish to improve on their design skills.

Basic training requirements: Participants should come in with their laptops as it will be a practical class.Details are as follows:

Date: August 19, 2017

Time: 10am

Fee: N25,000 (early bird discount applies)

Venue: Surulere, Lagos, Nigeria

Limited seats available.

Register now to confirm your interest.

For more information, call 08022226712 or mail [email protected] with Powerpoint design masterclass as subject.