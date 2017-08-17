“Masses are not tools to be turned off and on” | Kayode Ogundamisi faults Nigerian activists

It’s 101 days since President Buhari stepped foot on our shores. His MIA status has been a sore point for many NIgerian, sparking “anti-Buhari” protests and counter protests by the Pro-Buhari group. However, after 10 days, the #ResumeorResign protesters have had to suspend their daily sit-outs at the Unity Fountain, after becoming targets of police wrath. Their last ditch effort at Wuse Market almost saw Charly Boy, co-convener of #ResumeorResign, lynched.

Political commentator and Host of Politricks with KO has a few observations for the #ResumeorResign conveners, Twitter/Social media overlords and Nigerian activists in general. He’d like for them to be cautious and strategic with their action plans.

See below:

Reactions:

Humans. Complex. Different.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Femi Fani-Kayode: Nigerians did not vote for a picture-posing, foreign-based mannequin President

“Coordinator-in-Chief” “Return to your church” | Prof. Yemi Osinbajo draws the line against hate speech. TwitterNG roasts him alive

#ResumeOrResign protests: The happenings so far