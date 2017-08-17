“Masses are not tools to be turned off and on” | Kayode Ogundamisi faults Nigerian activists

It’s 101 days since President Buhari stepped foot on our shores. His MIA status has been a sore point for many NIgerian, sparking “anti-Buhari” protests and counter protests by the Pro-Buhari group. However, after 10 days, the #ResumeorResign protesters have had to suspend their daily sit-outs at the Unity Fountain, after becoming targets of police wrath. Their last ditch effort at Wuse Market almost saw Charly Boy, co-convener of #ResumeorResign, lynched.

Political commentator and Host of Politricks with KO has a few observations for the #ResumeorResign conveners, Twitter/Social media overlords and Nigerian activists in general. He’d like for them to be cautious and strategic with their action plans.

See below:

Arrogance of today's activists is unbelievable, they misread the mood of the people. They take their anger as an excuse to be irresponsible — Kayode Ogundamisi (@ogundamisi) August 17, 2017

Reactions:

I read a piece the other day in which someone, likely from Dogara's office, gushed over how the Speaker hushed motions to discuss Buhari. https://t.co/2ejx7RQBuH — Samuel Ogundipe (@SamuelOgundipe) August 17, 2017

Most politicians are struggling with one ailment or the other, they are all sick. Their eyes are fixed at the center, review kini? — samaila ibrahim (@barhamsmail) August 17, 2017

We most time misread our "armchair" pundit role; thinking the average marketfolks don't guage the polity at all. But do know what they want. — Capo di Tutti Capi🔱 (@bobbykrystal) August 17, 2017

The hard truth

Nothing but the reality — I am nt understandin (@awwaliyerh) August 17, 2017

That's the strange part. People are disappointed but still love Buhari and Osinbajo in some parts of Nigeria https://t.co/WeQkCzdtIR — Olukayode bakre (@kayodebakre8) August 17, 2017

Humans. Complex. Different.