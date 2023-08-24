Jade Osiberu’s Upcoming Crime Thriller “Everything Scatter” Takes on Police Brutality and Protests in Nigeria

Nigerian creative powerhouse Jade Osiberu is once again poised to make waves with her upcoming crime-thriller “Everything Scatter,” a cinematic exploration of the gripping protests that unfolded in October 2020 against the backdrop of pervasive police brutality in Nigeria.

With a fervent reputation for addressing critical issues within Nigerian society, Osiberu’s cinematic storytelling has ignited conversations and stirred reactions. This time, “Everything Scatter” thrusts audiences into a narrative that unravels against the harrowing backdrop of police misconduct and abuse, echoing the relentless struggle of many Nigerian youth.

Osiberu, known for her directorial prowess and advocacy for social change, previously captivated audiences with crime movies like “Brotherhood” and “Gangs of Lagos.” The latter, a riveting portrayal of criminal underbelly dynamics in the city, spurred passionate reactions from locals who disagreed with the narrative it presented.

Now, Osiberu takes the spotlight once again with “Everything Scatter,” a film that unveils the stories of five young Nigerians navigating the tumultuous landscape of Lagos. United by their unwavering stance against the corrupt Special Anti-Theft Squad (SATS), they rally against the oppressive forces of police brutality that have plagued their lives.

In an insightful interview with Wilfred Okiche on Al Jazeera, Osiberu shared insights into the movie’s themes and journey, revealing that the production phase had concluded and post-production was underway.

The story weaves a complex web, drawing characters like Abibat, grappling with loss due to SATS violence; Odogwu and Paul, torn between choices in the face of their arrested brother; and Caroline, a pregnant lawyer determined to seek justice amidst turmoil.

As the lives of these characters intertwine, the film magnifies the eruption of violence that transpires when police and protesters clash.

The ensemble cast, featuring talents like Kemi Lala Akindoju, Deyemi Okanlawon, Jemima Osunde, and Nkem Owoh, promises to deliver a compelling narrative that resonates with the core of societal struggles.

Osiberu’s mission to impact culture and prompt thoughtful discourse continues to fuel her storytelling. “To impact culture, you have to tell these big stories that a lot of people can connect to while you infuse the things you want to talk about,” she affirmed. With “Everything Scatter,” Osiberu aims to not only captivate audiences but to also expand their understanding of Nigeria’s social fabric.