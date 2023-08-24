Here’s Why Flights From Lagos to Abuja May Soon Go for N250,000

The skies above might soon come with a steeper price tag as Nigerian airline operators hint at a potential increment in flight costs. Brace yourselves, as that familiar buzz of jet engines could become synonymous with a heavier financial burden.

Obiora Okonkwo, the spokesperson for the Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON) and Chairman of United Nigeria Airlines, recently sounded a clarion call on the cost of air travel. The numbers he shared on a morning talk show might leave prospective travelers checking their wallets twice over – the cost of a one-hour flight from Lagos to Abuja could soar to a staggering N250,000.

Appearing on Arise Television’s Morning Show, Okonkwo highlighted the pressing need for the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to open a dedicated channel for local airlines to access foreign exchange. He offered a reality check, noting that if the costs continue to rise at their current pace, flight fares would naturally have to follow suit.

However, his words came not just as a proclamation of impending price hikes, but as a call for understanding. Okonkwo urged travelers to recognize the sacrifices made by local operators to keep flights operational amidst growing challenges. The aviation sector, much like other industries, grapples with a multitude of concerns ranging from operational expenses to foreign exchange limitations.

Foreign exchange emerges as a significant hurdle, an issue that echoes beyond the airline industry. The inability to convert the local currency to foreign denominations hinders efficient operations and investment in various sectors. Okonkwo’s call for a special foreign exchange window in collaboration with the CBN demonstrates the sector’s dire need for solutions that ensure both affordability for passengers and sustainability for operators.

This development also shines a spotlight on the Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo. Okonkwo’s call for inter-departmental collaboration seeks to identify and rectify the root issues causing turbulence in the aviation sector. With costs potentially ballooning for passengers, a unified effort from governmental bodies becomes essential to ensure that the industry remains afloat while providing a viable mode of transportation for the populace.

As the aviation landscape undergoes these discussions, travelers might need to brace themselves for a bumpy ride on the budget front. The potential increase in flight prices serves as a tangible reminder that the skies above, while awe-inspiring and liberating, may not remain immune to the economic challenges that cast their shadows over every facet of life.