Risk or Right of Passage? Kate Henshaw Says NYSC Should be Scrapped

In a resounding call for action, renowned Nigerian actress Kate Henshaw has raised a crucial concern about the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) program. The recent abduction of eight corps members in Zamfara State has triggered a heated debate about the program’s safety measures and its relevance in the face of escalating risks.

Henshaw, an influential figure in Nigeria’s entertainment industry, took to Twitter to voice her frustration with the current state of the NYSC program. She expressed her discontent by emphasizing the compromised integrity of the program, citing the inability to protect corps members as a grave concern. Drawing from her own experience, she highlighted how the program has transformed from a memorable journey into a perilous one, with safety concerns that extend beyond mere inconvenience.

The actress recounted her own days of service, when traveling across regions was a safe and seamless experience. However, the landscape has shifted drastically, leaving young graduates vulnerable to security threats as they journey to fulfill their service obligations. Henshaw’s poignant tweet echoed a sentiment felt by many: that the safety of the nation’s youth should be of paramount importance, and that outdated or insufficient security measures cannot be tolerated.

When I served in the North,it was a very memorable experience. Travelling from Bauchi by road to the airport was safe & then flying to Lagos just with my NYSC ID card, which also got me rebate on my ticket.

It's time to SCRAP this idea since corpers can't travel within this… — Kate Amaka Henshaw (@HenshawKate) August 23, 2023

The incident involving the abduction of eight corps members on their way to their national service orientation camp is a stark reminder of the dangers that persist. The fact that three of them managed to escape underscores the urgency of the situation and adds weight to Henshaw’s call for a reevaluation of the program’s viability.

Eddy Megwa, the Director of Press at the NYSC Headquarters, acknowledged the abduction and emphasized that the graduates were traveling at night, exposing them to heightened risks. However, Henshaw stands firm in her belief that the program’s structure and security measures should be rethought entirely. Her opinion underscores a broader debate surrounding the value of the NYSC program in the current socio-political climate.

As Kate Henshaw’s call resonates across social media platforms, it ignites a conversation that goes beyond her celebrity status. It delves into the fundamental question: How can Nigeria ensure the safety of its young graduates, while also preserving the essence of a program that has shaped countless journeys?