Shatta Wale Sparks Controversy: Claims Asake’s Success Surpasses That of All Ghanaian Artists

Ghana’s dynamic music scene is once again under scrutiny, and this time, it’s dancehall sensation Shatta Wale who’s making headlines with his outspoken opinions. In a recent X-Space interview with TV host Serwaa Amihere, Shatta Wale raised eyebrows by asserting that Nigerian singer Asake’s success surpasses that of all artists from his own country.

The conversation delved into the interplay between success, mentorship, and musical evolution. Shatta Wale made a bold claim, stating that Asake’s popularity and accomplishments stem from his receptivity to guidance from seasoned figures like Olamide, the YBNL label boss. He suggested that Asake’s willingness to learn from experienced musicians has contributed significantly to his rise.

Furthermore, Wale urged his fellow Ghanaian artists to elevate their skill sets and aspirations. Drawing from international examples, he emphasized the importance of hosting concerts in prestigious venues such as the renowned UK O2 Arena. According to him, the path to global recognition necessitates learning from the triumphs and strategies of those who’ve navigated the industry’s complexities.

Shatta Wale’s statement that “no Ghanaian artiste has even made it like Asake” underscored his admiration for the Nigerian artist’s achievements. He suggested that the Ghanaian music industry should refrain from comparing themselves to Asake’s accomplishments and focus on their individual journeys.

Shatta Wale’s spirited comments invite reflection on the current state of Ghana’s music landscape. His bold stance not only acknowledges Asake’s remarkable success but also underscores the need for collective introspection among Ghanaian artists. The declaration that “Asake alone can not wake up and say he wants to fill O2” highlights the notion that global stardom demands collaboration, mentorship, and a comprehensive understanding of the industry.