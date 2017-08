The Presidency has released photos of renovations currently going on in the Aso Villa, Abuja.

Recall that presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu had said President Muhammadu Buhari was working from home because rodents invaded his office while he was abroad.

He had also stated that some renovations would be made before the President resumes at the office.

See photos below:

Work in Progress in the Villa📷@bayoomoboriowo A post shared by Buhari Sallau (@buharisallau) on Aug 24, 2017 at 2:50am PDT

