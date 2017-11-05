Presidency releases state by state federal appointments by Buhari

The Presidency has released a full list of all the appointments made by President Muhammadu Buhari since he assumed office on May 29, 2015.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina released the list of 159 appointees on Saturday night.

In the list, Adesina used red letters to identify appointees he said BusinessDay omitted in a list of 100 it recently published.

He had earlier said, “To claim, suggest or attempt to insinuate that the President’s appointments are tilted in favour of a section of the country is simply untrue and certainly uncharitable.

See full list below:

List of Buhari's appointees released by presidency

Buhari's appointees

Buhari's appointees

Buhari's appointees

Buhari's appointees

Buhari's appointees

Buhari's appointees

