SARS are not smiling, How the rich sleep at night | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

I really wonder how rich people do sleep comfortably at night with a fridge full of food and drinks. Just one small container of pringles in my fridge last night and I couldn’t sleep till 4am. Every 2 minutes I open fridge “skra skru skruu” 😒

I’ve been listening to Burna Boy’s “Odogwu” on repeat since yesterday so it’s only a matter of time before I start having nightmares about the angry Igbo gorilla in the song’s cover art.

You’ll know Nigeria is finished when SARS stops and search you then let you go, then you take and immediate U-Turn to meet another SARS check point

You: Officer you see that your people just stopped me there and searched me

Officer: That’s another police branch not ours

— Trouble Maker 😒 (G.O) (@ObongRoviel) March 10, 2020