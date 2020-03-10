The #YNaijaCover: Corona Wahala

The drama behind the Coronavirus in Nigeria appears to be far from over, as the Lagos Government this Monday, declared two persons who had contact with the nation’s index coronavirus case wanted.

Health Commissioner, Prof. Akin Abayomi while giving updates about COVID-19 in the state, noted that the secondary case of coronavirus was the individual who had direct contact with index case — a 44-year-old Italian male who is currently quarantined at an infectious disease facility in Yaba, adding that suspects who had been in contact with the secondary case of coronavirus will begin a 14-day isolation process.

The intriguing dimension, however, is the case of two passengers aboard Turkish Airlines with the Italian coronavirus patient who have been unreachable through the address put on their forms and contact numbers. Identified by the state’s Ministry of Health as Enwelunta Obumnore Godfrey and Salami Abiodun Sadeeq, he appealed that they reach out to the ministry, the Federal Ministry of Health or to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

We consider efforts by the health authorities in handling the COVID-19 case thus far, very commendable and call on the individuals so declared to consider public health concerns and report to the appropriate bodies, so as to get timely help. It is equally important that citizens support these efforts to be on top of the situation by maintaining the washing hand hygiene, self-isolation where the need arises and observe other associated safety habits.

The fatality rate from COVID-19 remains low globally and no one should entertain fear or panic through fake news, but arm themselves with quality health information in order to act accordingly.

