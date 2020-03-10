UltimateLoveNG: Aunty saves the day

Following the altercations between couples from the past week, Aunty who has acted as both the show’s chaperone and Love counsellor for the housemates decided to step in for a bit.

With Aunty’s job being to oversee the relationships in the house, she must have decided to quickly intervene. Perhaps, with the thinking that without a second opinion or some sort of therapy, the relationships in the house face the likelihood of crumbling and becoming entirely contrary to what the show intended, at the detriment of its fans.

In a sit with all the housemates on Sunday, she spoke about how common, some of the issues the couples were experiencing was, and how they shouldn’t turn these minor conflicts into major issues. She empathized with the fact that the cameras in the house which is designed to track their actions and mistakes, might be influencing some of their behaviours or reactions while urging them to stay true and keep pushing.

Looking at it critically, ‘Aunty’ had a point. One can say that some fans of the show have been watching with raised eyebrows. However, while I wouldn’t say the cameras are completely responsible for some of the housemate behaviours, it certainly feels sometimes that the cameras catalyse it. It would be naïve to believe that everything being said is true and every character real, even though we would want for that to be the case so desperately.

It’s obvious that her decision on speaking to the housemates was as a result of the ObiEbi fight, where Obi threatened to walk out on everything if Ebi refuses to listen to him.

The conflict between the couple must have appeared troubling to her, just like it did to fans of the show and she would be remiss to sit idly by and watch things deteriorate. After a brief therapy session, she proceeded to announce the nominated housemates and commended them for taking the nomination result in good spirit.