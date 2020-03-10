#UltimateLoveNG: Aunty saves the day

Following the altercations between couples from the past week, Aunty who has acted as both the show’s chaperone and Love counsellor for the housemates decided to step in for a bit.

With Aunty’s job being to oversee the relationships in the house, she must have decided to quickly intervene. Perhaps, with the thinking that without a second opinion or some sort of therapy, the relationships in the house face the likelihood of crumbling and becoming entirely contrary to what the show intended, at the detriment of its fans.

In a sit with all the housemates on Sunday, she spoke about how common, some of the issues the couples were experiencing was, and how they shouldn’t turn these minor conflicts into major issues. She empathized with the fact that the cameras in the house which is designed to track their actions and mistakes, might be influencing some of their behaviours or reactions while urging them to stay true and keep pushing.

Looking at it critically, ‘Aunty’ had a point. One can say that some fans of the show have been watching with raised eyebrows. However, while I wouldn’t say the cameras are completely responsible for some of the housemate behaviours, it certainly feels sometimes that the cameras catalyse it. It would be naïve to believe that everything being said is true and every character real, even though we would want for that to be the case so desperately.

It’s obvious that her decision on speaking to the housemates was as a result of the ObiEbi fight, where Obi threatened to walk out on everything if Ebi refuses to listen to him.

The conflict between the couple must have appeared troubling to her, just like it did to fans of the show and she would be remiss to sit idly by and watch things deteriorate. After a brief therapy session, she proceeded to announce the nominated housemates and commended them for taking the nomination result in good spirit.

Tags: , , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor March 10, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: The couple system may be ruining some of the housemates’ chances

It’s the beginning of a new week and as expected the Ultimate Love Pad is now one Couple short following ...

Editor March 9, 2020

Chinonye Chukwu is directing the first two episodes of Americanah

The only way you haven’t heard of Chinonye Chukwu is if you weren’t following film news from 2019. Chukwu was ...

Chinedu Okafor March 9, 2020

Iykeresa is tested with a surprise ex this week on #UltimateLoveNG

TGIF was the mood in the house on Friday, as the housemates in Love Pad prepared to take on a ...

Chinedu Okafor March 9, 2020

ObiEbi face their toughest obstacle yet on #UltimateLoveNG

With the surprise visit on Friday from Iyke’s ex in the Love Pad during the Friday Night party, you would ...

Chinedu Okafor March 7, 2020

#UltimateLoveNG: Meet the Couple – ObiEbi

Old-school is a word that best describes this couple. Obichukwu and Ebiteinye’s response to most things in the house is ...

Op-Ed Editor March 7, 2020

For its #IWD2020 special, Rubbin’ Minds profiles comeback queen Sola Sobowale and elder technocrat Oby Ezekwesili

March 8 is International Women’s Day, a global day celebrating the social. economic, cultural and political achievements of women. This ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail