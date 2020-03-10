Second case of Coronavirus found in Ogun, ASUU begins two-week warning strike – 5 Things that Should Matter Today

ASUU begins two-week warning strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has begun a two-week warning strike which started yesterday. National President of ASUU, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, announced this at end of the National Executive Council meeting(NEC) held at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT).

He said the strike action was to compel Federal government to implement the agreements and resolutions of Memorandum of Action discussed in the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, the 2013 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and the 2017 Memorandum of Action (MoU), all of which have not been implemented.

NFF reacts to death of Nasarawa United player

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reacted following the death of Nasarawa United footballer Chieme Martins. Martins slumped after colliding with a Katsina United player on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was rushed to Dalhatu- Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia where he was pronounced dead.

Reacting to his death, the NFF condoled with his family and revealed that they have reviewed the situation in conjunction with the Ministry of Sports and the League Management Committee (LMC).

Second case of Coronvirus found in Ogun

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has announced a second case of Coronavirus in Ogun state. Ehanire announced this yesterday at a press conference in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Ehanire briefed reporters at the boardroom of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, where he gave an update on the coronavirus infection in the country. According to him, the second case met with the Italian patient during his visit to Ewekoro in Ogun in February.

Governor Hope Uzodinma was attacked in Imo

Governor Hope Uzodinma was attacked yesterday by angry youths of Ohaji community in Imo State. Vanguard reports that the Imo State Governor who visited the community to pay a condolence visit to families of some victims who lost their lives during a truck crash, was allegedly attacked by angry youths who accused him of stealing votes.