Second case of Coronavirus found in Ogun, ASUU begins two-week warning strike – 5 Things that Should Matter Today

ASUU begins two-week warning strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has begun a two-week warning strike which started yesterday. National President of ASUU, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, announced this at end of the National Executive Council meeting(NEC) held at the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT).

He said the strike action was to compel Federal government to implement the agreements and resolutions of Memorandum of Action discussed in the 2009 ASUU-FGN agreement, the 2013 Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) and the 2017 Memorandum of Action (MoU), all of which have not been implemented.

NFF reacts to death of Nasarawa United player

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has reacted following the death of Nasarawa United footballer Chieme Martins. Martins slumped after colliding with a Katsina United player on Sunday, March 8, 2020. He was rushed to Dalhatu- Araf Specialist Hospital in Lafia where he was pronounced dead.

Reacting to his death, the NFF condoled with his family and revealed that they have reviewed the situation in conjunction with the Ministry of Sports and the League Management Committee (LMC).

Second case of Coronvirus found in Ogun

The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has announced a second case of Coronavirus in Ogun state. Ehanire announced this yesterday at a press conference in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Ehanire briefed reporters at the boardroom of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, where he gave an update on the coronavirus infection in the country. According to him, the second case met with the Italian patient during his visit to Ewekoro in Ogun in February.

We love this Obesere interview on Boombuzz

Governor Hope Uzodinma was attacked in Imo

Governor Hope Uzodinma was attacked yesterday by angry youths of Ohaji community in Imo State. Vanguard reports that the Imo State Governor who visited the community to pay a condolence visit to families of some victims who lost their lives during a truck crash, was allegedly attacked by angry youths who accused him of stealing votes.

 

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Op-Ed Editor March 9, 2020

Park dates in Lagos, Benin jazz – Here are the funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Op-Ed Editor March 9, 2020

I want to win the FA Cup with Manchester United – Ighalo, ‘Off the Menu’ back for a second season – 5 Things that Should Matter Today

I want to win the FA Cup with Manchester United – Ighalo Manchester United striker Odion Ighalo has revealed he ...

Op-Ed Editor March 8, 2020

Interview with Tope Folarin, Burna Boy, and protecting kids from bullying | Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and ...

Omoleye Omoruyi March 8, 2020

Busola Dakolo, Amy Jadesimi, Kiki Mordi, Mercy Chinwo, Apaokagi Maryam—here are Nigeria’s Most Inspiring Women in 2020

Leading Ladies Africa, in partnership with YNaija, presents its annual #100 Women in Nigeria list for 2020. Contained in this ...

Op-Ed Editor March 6, 2020

Dangote or 10 million naira, The Return of Obesere | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo March 6, 2020

South Africa confirms first case of Coronavirus, NCDC confirms 11 new Lassa fever deaths in Nigeria | 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Court sets aside ruling suspending Oshimhole as APC chairman  A judgement passed by the Federal High Court in Abuja which ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail