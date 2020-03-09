The #YNaijaCover: Ganduje laughs last?

In recent times, Kano appears to have been a theatre for ‘political plays’ of all sorts following the power tussle between Governor Abdullahi Ganduje and the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II.

While the actual cause of the dispute is yet to be known, speculations are rife that Emir Sanusi had worked against the governor’s re-election, hence the latter sought to take his pound of flesh by whittling down the influence of the monarch. This he started by balkanizing the Kano emirate and appointing 4 new emirs (including Sanusi’s arch-rival, Aminu Ado Bayero whose father the former Central Bank chief succeeded) to share the spotlight with him within his domain.

With the war reaching dangerous heights, Governor Ganduje on Monday broke the camel’s back as he led the state executive council to announce the dethronement and banishment of Sanusi for . Expectedly, Nigerians have reacted to the development in diverse ways with a section of thought leaders describing the event as “Karma” playing out, following Sanusi’s opposition of former president Goodluck Jonathan pre-2015. Others have welcomed the development as a watershed ahead of the race for the 2023 presidency since the deposed monarch will now be able to use his intellect and wealth of experience to turn the fortunes of the country around and a few have also described Sanusi as a victim of history, having had his father experience same fate 57 years ago.

So many theories and philosophies have sprung up but it is clear from today’s drama that the traditional institution in Nigeria is gradually becoming “less influential” and unhallowed like it used to be, especially if an emirate like Kano is considered. The action of the Kano government also has become an emboldening precedence for political leaders who will want to tow this (hitherto unthinkable) path in future feuds with enemies on the stool.

Our take:

We maintain that regardless of the issues between political or traditional actors, institutions must never be allowed to work at the whims and caprices of a “strong individual,” else we will continue to occupy the backseat among the comity of developed nations.

There is no gainsaying also that if the rich cultural heritage of a people is not jealously protected, we would wake up to find on “good morning” the erosion of the unique qualities that make us highly respected across the world by ‘dirty politics.’

In all, it would be interesting to see the next move of the vociferous ‘Sanusi Lamido Sanusi.’ Full enrolment in politics? Return to academics, International appointment or remain silent forever. I have grabbed my pack of popcorn. What about you?