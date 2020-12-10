Starting 2020 a virgin, Bridget Bema, The Lekan story | Funny tweets we saw from Nigerians today

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous.

1.

Bridget Bema slaying in pictures while classes are going on. 😂 pic.twitter.com/E3N0FMVBK3 — Tunde Ednut (@TundeEddnut) December 10, 2020

Lol…

2.

Where’s the lie?

3.

Have you ever been so helpless in the exam hall, like you don't know the answer to a question plus you can't turn to ask anybody



Then you just form a question for yourself and answer it😂 — Chioma🦋🦋 (@dahtgirl_ajex) December 10, 2020

Lol… What’s this tweet?

4.

Started this year a virgin & now ending a virgin, even duo I lost focus sometime in June, I stood strong and recovered my virginity. I just want to say 'Lord I thank you'😌🤲🏿 — Napaul✞ (@Napaul_) December 10, 2020

Wahala for who nor be virgin o

5.

“Where did you get my number?”



Na them plenty pass for Shiloh this year — RERE 🧛 (@rereayodele) December 10, 2020

Hehehe

6.

Me as a tailor:



“you go pay me my balance or make I use the remaining sew nose mask?” — RERE 🧛 (@rereayodele) December 10, 2020

Lol…

7.

Please, where’s the lie?

8.

Everytime I look at my parents, I see a million reasons why I need to be successful. — Nungua Burnaboy (@Views09) December 10, 2020

No matter the class, this is the tweet!

9.

I’m sharing this with my friend’s permission. It’s quite obvious what I think but I’ll like to know what y’all think.



Is this a good reason to end a 2 year old relationship? pic.twitter.com/TqvIJo2KqH — Gbemi Rosh (@gbemi_rosh) December 10, 2020

Lol…

10.

Before accepting to be in a relationship with someone,Ask yourself one very Important Question

Can i Kiss this One? — Queen vee💕💕 (@Mar_vee1) December 10, 2020



Very important.