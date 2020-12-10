Politricks: Maina joins list of officials to ‘faint’ in the face of corruption allegations | The #YNaijaCover

What is Nigerian politics without a little bit of theatrics and drama?

Just a few months ago, social media was in an uproar when the video of Kemebradikumo Pondei fainting circulated the internet. The acting managing director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) was under interrogation by the house of representatives committee over the alleged mismanagement of N81.5 billion under his tenure. Pondei was testifying when all of a sudden his eyes started to bulge and somehow he had collapsed and was earnestly being resuscitated. The internet truly thanks Pondei, till date, for the hilarious memes derived from that incident.

Similarly, in May 2018, the former spokesman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olisah Metuh, gave one of the best fainting performances in Nigeria’s political history. He had collapsed at a federal high court hearing; after his arraignment on the grounds of money laundering charges.

Now, true to political form, the former chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Abdulrasheed Maina, has taken up the fainting challenge. Maina was accosted on charges of money laundering to the tune of N2 billion. After jumping bail and trying to escape the hand of the law, Maina was caught in Niger Republic and dragged back to Nigeria.

During his court trial on Thursday, the ex-pension chairman had spectacularly slumped, forcing the judge to suspend the hearing. It seems as though the fainting act is the popular antics being employed by politicians nowadays.

Is the roll call of politicians slumping even complete if we don’t mention our able Dino Melaye? If awards were being given out, he’d definitely be given the grand prize, without a doubt.

It was in January 2019 that Melaye displayed his penchant for drama. He had been accused of culpable homicide and had finally surrendered to the police after a week-long siege at his Abuja residence. While he was leaving his residence to enter the police vehicle, Melaye’s body went limp as he slumped. It does seem as though the fainting act is the popular antic being employed by politicians to evade the glaring eyes of justice, nowadays.

Nigeria’s political scene is full of such outrageous and unbelievable scenes daily that if it weren’t real, you wouldn’t believe it was true.

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 9, 2020

Missing In Action: Why Buhari chose to be absent at the scheduled NASS meeting | The #YNaijaCover

On Wednesday, President Muhammadu Buhari, the man of little to no appearances, cancelled a scheduled meeting with members of the ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 8, 2020

Last judge of Benue: Samuel Ortom discovers new hobby, turns marriage counsellor | The #YNaijaCover

The year is 2020. The location is Benue, Nigeria. The situation- a victim of domestic violence had bravely told her ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 7, 2020

‘Choose your hoodlums wisely’: Nigerians ask Buhari to redirect energy to insurgents | The #YNaijaCover

Due to a series of events, embers of what signals a second wave of the #EndSARS protests have been sparking. ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 4, 2020

Leaders of yesterday: 35-year-old civil servant emerges NANS president | The #YNaijaCover

A resounding tremor that underlined the #EndSARS protests was a unified clamour for a true representative in government. The youths ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 3, 2020

‘Sand for my garri’: Police move to scrap judicial panels investigating SARS brutality cases | The #YNaijaCover

From the moment the judicial panel was set up to probe allegations of police brutality and human rights abuses, Nigerians ...

Toluwanimi Onakoya December 2, 2020

‘Concretution’: Why Senate says Nigerians should ‘perish the thought’ of a new constitution | The #YNaijaCover

Some Nigerians gathered on social media to call for the complete change of the nation’s constitution. The reason for the ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail