Nigeria slashes internet data prices by 50%, NCDC confirms over 600 new COVID-19 cases | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Nigeria slashes internet data prices by 50%

The Federal government has declared that it has reduced the prices of internet data by more than 50 per cent.

Communications and digital economy minister, Isa Ibrahim Pantami, on Thursday, disclosed that the slashed data prices came to effect since November 2020.

“The average cost of 1GB of data has reduced from the January 2020 cost of N1,000 to N487.18 in November, 2020,” Pantami said in a statement by his technical aide Femi Adeluyi. He added that the reduction was a resolution from a government committee inaugurated on December 16, 2020, to develop the Nigerian National Broadband Plan (2020-2025). The plan was unveiled and launched by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Army GOC 6th Division, Irefin, dies of COVID -19

The General Officer Commanding the 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Bori Camp, Port Harcourt, Major General Johnson Olu Irefin, has died from coronavirus-related complications.

Irefim, who died in Abuja after testing positive for COVID-19, took over the command of the division in July 2020, replacing Maj.-Gen. Felix Agugo.

Yakubu assumes INEC office for second tenure

The Chairman, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, on Thursday, assumed office to commence his second tenure for a period of five years.

Yakubu at the expiration of his first tenure on Nov.9 handed over the affairs of the commission to National Commissioner, Ahmed Mu’azu, while awaiting Senate confirmation for the second tenure.

At a brief takeover ceremony at the commission headquarters in Abuja, he said that quick passage of the Electoral Act amendment remained a top priority.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala says Nigeria will be able to access COVID-19 Vaccines from the end of January

Former minister of finance Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has assured Nigeria and other African countries access to COVID-19 vaccines from the end of January throughout the first quarter of 2021.

According to the statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday, the former minister made the revelation in Abuja after a closed-door meeting with the minister Geoffrey Onyeama.

“As long as one person has it in the world, no one is safe. And that is why poorer countries, lower middle-income countries like Nigeria, need to get it as quickly as possible,” she was quoted as saying.

NCDC confirms 675 new COVID-19 cases

675 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;



FCT-183

Lagos-128

Kaduna-85

Kwara-57

Katsina-50

Plateau-42

Rivers-39

Kano-33

Ondo-21

Ogun-17

Bauchi-10

Sokoto-5

Edo-2

Ekiti-1

Bayelsa-1

Delta-1



71,344 confirmed

65,474 discharged

1,190 deaths pic.twitter.com/m2bm7xX1dF — NCDC (@NCDCgov) December 10, 2020