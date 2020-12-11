Happiness comes from being proud of yourself | The Daily Vulnerable

Someone asked me the other day, are you happy, and usually I pause before I answer that question even though I know the answer and I said yes. The person said; why are you happy, and I said because when I look at myself down from heaven at this very moment in my life over the past months and weeks, I will be very proud of myself doing the things I want to do, saying the things I want to say, living the life I want to live, speaking the truth I want to speak, being in that exact place I want to be. Not that I have accomplished the things I want to accomplish, but in the hand that life has played me, in the circumstances life has thrown at me, I’ve tried to do some shortages that didn’t work, I’ve tried to do something, be with some people and didn’t get them, but in responding to what life has given me, thrown at me, I’m very happy with the actions I have taken, I’m very happy with the decisions I’ve made, I think I realised that’s the way happiness often comes from, but it’s the idea that are you proud of yourself, your actions, the way you’re showing up in the world, on a daily basis are you proud of it, will your spirit thank you for living the kind of life you want to live. It’s a question worth asking ourselves once in a while, even every day.

Tags: ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Michael Isaac December 10, 2020

Hope-Fool | The Daily Vulnerable

By Guest Contributor It wouldn’t be a good idea to jump out of a plane without a parachute and hope ...

Our Journey Is Joy December 9, 2020

Every problem you have is your responsibility | The Daily Vulnerable

Every problem you have is your responsibility regardless of who caused it. Now it sounds really simple, but to practice ...

Michael Isaac December 8, 2020

Running | The Daily Vulnerable

I remembered a lesson recently. It is that what you’re trying to run from will probably come with you. The ...

Michael Isaac December 7, 2020

We need to be sensitive | The Daily Vulnerable

by Otonyesia Fubara-Manuel Some people might say that the world is getting too sensitive. The funny thing is that I ...

Michael Isaac December 4, 2020

Feedback Friday: “I want to be in community” | The Daily Vulnerable

Thought to share one of the most powerful feedback we received from this community. In response to: Take care of your ...

Michael Isaac December 3, 2020

Dealing with bad outcomes | The Daily Vulnerable

by Jeffrey Ejekhine I used to hate making bad decisions, and still hate them though. Sometimes, I think things through, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail