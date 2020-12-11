Charles Okpaleke is working on an original film ‘The Six’ out in 2021

Charles Okpaleke and his production company Play Network Studios have been in the fast business of remaking old Nollywood material. With femme fatale horror Nneka the Pretty Serpent out in cinemas next week, and Glamour Girls still on the burner, nothing is stopping the filmmaker from unearthing more old Nollywood catalogue for new audiences. And while this can quickly get boring because it tampers with nostalgia if results are disastrous, a number of Nollywood classics have the potential to be much bigger if given a modern treatment.

But Okpaleke, for now, has pulled the brakes on touching old stuff in favour of creating an original film titled The Six. A glimpse into his slate of 2021 projects, nothing has been revealed about the movie other than the title. But those who watched Living in Bondage: Breaking Free, a sequel to the 1992 occult horror Living in Bondage and produced by Okpaleke, will remember the enduring blood-thirsty cult named The Six and their menacing operations.

Whether this upcoming film will be connected to that universe remains to be seen. A hallmark of Okapeleke productions have been exotic locations and we can’t wait to see where The Six takes us to.