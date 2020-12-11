OAU set to organize the biggest virtual entrepreneurship event in Africa

OAU HultPrize

For the fourth consecutive time, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife would join a host of world-class universities in organising a HultPrize On-campus Event that would produce ideas that would compete on a global stage.

Last year, the organising community broke records by organising the bigger entrepreneurship event OAU campus had ever seen. This year’s team has set sights on something bigger.

It’s been a fun and challenge filled process of registering teams for the HultPrize challenge, sourcing for sponsorships and partnerships, training and mentoring the registered teams as well as organising training sessions for the HultPrize OAU community especially due to the new yirtual reality but we’re most proud of the vision and goals of the campaign.

As stated by this year’s Campus Director, Blessing Emmanuel Ajayi, “OAU has two major goals this year: To produce winning teams that can compete at the Global finals and to organize the biggest entrepreneurship for students in Africa in that will attract up to 5000 attendees virtually.”

In fulfilment of the second goal to host the biggest entrepreneurship for students in Africa, HultPrize OAU has over 25 rock star judges on the panel, amazing speakers, sponsors, partners, and ever-dedicated volunteers, this year’s event is set to be a glorious one leading a new wave of entrepreneurs to change the world.

The event is themed Entrepreneurship and Technology – The New Skill for Food Enterprise in Africa It will be streamed live on the 12th of December, 2020.

Stream the event through http://bit.ly/HpOauLiveStream

To learn more, please visit www.hultprizeat.com/obafemi

OR contact the Campus Director at [email protected]

Campus Director: Emmanuel Blessing Ajayi

Assistant Campus Director: Agboola Peace

Head of PR: Ayoola Oluwatimilehin

Head of Content Creation: Babalola Moyinoluwa.

