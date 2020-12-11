David Garland leaves a mark on MTN Y’ello Star following his eviction

Saturday night came, and what was expected to be a beautiful save after a mesmerizing performance did not turn out so. The audience and judges were left in shock as David Garland was evicted from the MTN Yellow Star competition.

It was emotional for the contestants, more emotional for the judges, one in particular who expressed shock as to why this dazzling star was bowing out of the show, and following the reactions across social media, it was also emotional for the fans at home who tuned in to the show from the beginning, and immediately latched on to David.

As the stairs that would determine which door each contestant will go through lit up, no one expected David to walk through the eviction door that night, he had come so far in the competition and done so well, that when the buzzer went off, a judge had a very intense emotion as she screamed in surprise. There was a significant pause before the other contestant was called up and the judges looked around to see if a mistake had been made.

It wasn’t a mistake, David was truly going home, and like a champ, he expressed his gratitude for having an opportunity to truly shine on the show, even joking about how excited he was for keeping his “shiny clothes” from the competition.

His legacy on the show will not be quickly forgotten, his style, versatility, range of sound and surprises he packed for viewers every week will leave a memorable and nostalgic feeling in the competition.

David is a talented artist and performer, and with the promise of continued training with the prestigious Berklee College and reputable Henley Business at the MTN Yellow Hub, we are only excited to see our young star’s next chapter.