David Garland leaves a mark on MTN Y’ello Star following his eviction

Saturday night came, and what was expected to be a beautiful save after a mesmerizing performance did not turn out so. The audience and judges were left in shock as David Garland was evicted from the MTN Yellow Star competition.

It was emotional for the contestants, more emotional for the judges, one in particular who expressed shock as to why this dazzling star was bowing out of the show, and following the reactions across social media, it was also emotional for the fans at home who tuned in to the show from the beginning, and immediately latched on to David.

As the stairs that would determine which door each contestant will go through lit up, no one expected David to walk through the eviction door that night, he had come so far in the competition and done so well, that when the buzzer went off, a judge had a very intense emotion as she screamed in surprise. There was a significant pause before the other contestant was called up and the judges looked around to see if a mistake had been made.

It wasn’t a mistake, David was truly going home, and like a champ, he expressed his gratitude for having an opportunity to truly shine on the show, even joking about how excited he was for keeping his “shiny clothes” from the competition.

His legacy on the show will not be quickly forgotten, his style, versatility, range of sound and surprises he packed for viewers every week will leave a memorable and nostalgic feeling in the competition.

David is a talented artist and performer, and with the promise of continued training with the prestigious Berklee College and reputable Henley Business at the MTN Yellow Hub, we are only excited to see our young star’s next chapter.

Tags:

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Chinedu Okafor November 28, 2020

#UltimateLove: Rosie tells her side of the story, says she was physically abused

We all know that couples sometimes find themselves in a squabble, and a lot of people have for the most ...

Op-Ed Editor November 26, 2020

Even among stars, David Garland shines bright at MTN Y’ello Star

With a beautiful voice, soulful sound and bedazzling confidence, David Garland is fast becoming a household name in the MTN ...

Chinedu Okafor November 24, 2020

Laycon hits another milestone with announcement of his own reality TV show

When you talk about a meteoric rise to fame, you may need to look no further than the winner of ...

Chinedu Okafor November 23, 2020

Elites jubilate as Cardi B comes to Erica’s rescue on Twitter

Since the end of the Big Brother Naija Lockdown season, fans of Erica, dubbed Elites, have always found one reason ...

Chinedu Okafor November 15, 2020

A bitter end for the ‘Ultimate Couple;’ Roksie, as abortion drama sours their relationship

Earlier this year, Africa Magic thought it an exceptional idea to create a reality show bordering on the themes of ...

Chinedu Okafor November 10, 2020

Nengi is bringing her ‘Ninjas’ to the cinemas for the remake of Rattlesnake

It’s been a rough couple of months for Nigerians, and a good past time at this point would be greatly ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail