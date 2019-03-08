The Big 5: One dies as APC, PDP supporters clash in Kaduna; Appeal Court clears Taraba APC governorship candidate | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Appeal Court clears Taraba APC governorship candidate

The Court of Appeal on Thursday cleared the APC governorship candidate, Sani Danladi, to participate in Saturday’s governorship election in Taraba. Presided by chidi Uwa, the appeal court in Yola granted a stay of execution of an order of the Federal High Court in Jalingo. There are two orders: one was for the stay of execution of the high court judgement while the second was an order barring INEC and others from implementing the high court judgement.

Akwa Ibom accuses PDP of plotting to take over state

The Akwa Ibom State Government has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on security agencies to bring to book everyone arrested for disrupting the peace of the state.

The state said it was worried over what it described as a plot by the All Progressives Congress to take over the state by all means during the governorship and House of Assembly elections on Saturday.

INEC replaces collation officers in Kwara

No certificate of return for candidates declared winner under duress – INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission has said it will not issue Certificates of Return to candidates in places where its officials are held hostage or forced to declare winners under duress in the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections on Saturday. The Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, said this on Thursday during the meeting of the Inter-Agency Consultative Committee on Election Security held at the commission’s Conference Room in Abuja.
APC, PDP supporters clash in Kaduna
Many properties and cars were destroyed when rival party supporters clashed in Kurmin Gwari in Kaduna South Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Thursday. The clash between loyalists of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) left a yet to be ascertained number injured, residents say. Police spokesperson in Kaduna, Yakubu Sabo, said a person died but was normalcy was restored as soon as the police were hinted.

 

