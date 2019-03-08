The Big 5: One dies as APC, PDP supporters clash in Kaduna; Appeal Court clears Taraba APC governorship candidate | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:
Appeal Court clears Taraba APC governorship candidate
The Court of Appeal on Thursday cleared the APC governorship candidate, Sani Danladi, to participate in Saturday’s governorship election in Taraba. Presided by chidi Uwa, the appeal court in Yola granted a stay of execution of an order of the Federal High Court in Jalingo. There are two orders: one was for the stay of execution of the high court judgement while the second was an order barring INEC and others from implementing the high court judgement.
Akwa Ibom accuses PDP of plotting to take over state
The Akwa Ibom State Government has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to prevail on security agencies to bring to book everyone arrested for disrupting the peace of the state.
The state said it was worried over what it described as a plot by the All Progressives Congress to take over the state by all means during the governorship and House of Assembly elections on Saturday.
INEC replaces collation officers in Kwara
