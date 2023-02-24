INEC Confirms Receipt of Funds from CBN for Upcoming Elections

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, announced during a press conference held in Abuja that the commission has received a significant portion of the funds it requested from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to aid the logistical operations for the upcoming presidential and National Assembly polls. The commission has been working tirelessly to ensure that everything is in place to make the elections a success, and the reception of these funds will no doubt make this process much easier.

Prof. Yakubu noted that a significant portion of the cash requested from the CBN has been released to the commission’s offices nationwide. He further revealed that this has facilitated the movement of sensitive materials from the branches of the Central Bank to various local government areas. He added that the materials would be batched and moved to registration area centres the following day and then to polling units for voting on the day of the elections.

The chairman also addressed concerns about the security of the elections, stating that the commission has taken measures to address any potential security risks. He noted that INEC facilities had previously been attacked in various parts of the country and that the commission has bounced back. He expressed confidence that the security agencies would provide adequate protection for voters, staff, and observers during the elections.

Prof. Yakubu also discussed INEC’s joint operations with other agencies to combat vote-buying, which he described as illegal and immoral. He expressed confidence that the measures taken would reduce the prospect of voter inducement significantly. He reminded voters that the ban on the use of mobile phones and photographic devices at the voting cubicles is still in force, and the commission would place the ballot boxes near the voting cubicles and away from party agents.

In conclusion, the reception of these funds from the CBN will go a long way to help INEC in its preparations for the upcoming elections. INEC remains committed to ensuring that the elections are free, fair, and peaceful, and that all eligible voters exercise their civic duty without fear or intimidation.