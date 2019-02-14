Article

The Big 5: Three persons killed by Boko Haram in Shettima’s convoy; UK threatens Nigerian politicians with visa ban, asset forfeiture | Other top stories

Here are the stories you should be monitoring today:

Three persons killed by Boko Haram in Shettima’s convoy

According to Premium Times, the convoy of the Borno State Governor, Kashim Shettima, was on Tuesday ambushed by Boko Haram gunmen while on his way to campaign in a remote border village, eyewitnesses said. The attack occurred along the Maiduguri-Gambu road which leads to Chad Republic.

The governor’s spokesman, Isa Gusau, confirmed the incident but did not provided details at the time of this report. At least five persons including a soldier were reportedly killed in the attack.

APC accuses INEC of working for PDP

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is working for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Oshiomhole made the allegation at a press briefing in Abuja on Wednesday. He was reacting to allegations by the PDP that the APC is behind the fire incidents in INEC’s offices in different states of Nigeria.

Court grants bail to suspected killers of late army general Idris Alkali

The Plateau State High Court has granted bail to seven persons accused of killing the late army general, Idris Alkali. The suspects were arraigned for allegedly being complicit in the killing of the former Chief of Administration, Army Headquarters, who was killed while on his way from Abuja to Bauchi last year. The court had in December granted bail to 20 other suspects.

UK threatens Nigerian politicians with visa ban, asset forfeiture

The British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, has warned that Nigerian politicians who incite or execute violence during Saturday’s elections would have their visas banned and assets in the UK seized, the News Agency of Nigeria reports. Laing gave the warning at a press briefing on Wednesday in Abuja to unveil the Election Situation Room of the Civil Society set up by a coalition of civil society organisations to monitor the polls in Abuja.

Police bar personnel from carrying firearms at polling units

The acting Inspector-General of Police (I-G), Mohammed Adamu, has said that no security personnel would be allowed to carry firearms at polling centres during the elections. Adamu stated this when the European (EU) Election Observation Mission to Nigeria delegation visited him on Wednesday in Abuja. He said while the elections would last, security personnel would keep surveillance at the polling areas to ensure that restriction of movement and other rules were obeyed as stipulated by the electoral law

