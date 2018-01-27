[The Church Blog] Pastor Tony Rapu’s sermon at #WAFBEC2018 is the best thing we have heard all week (WATCH)

It’s been a long while since we saw Pastor Tony Rapu on a religious platform similar to the WAFBEC kind. His commitment to nation building, reformation and mentorship might have taken him away from public glare for a while. But, Tony Rapu has shown only recently that his silence might have been an opportunity to grow more depth.

The lead pastor of This Present House and several groups of ministries literally preached a storm at his session during the ongoing West African Faith Believers convention (WAFBEC).

He took his sermon to another level when he requested for volunteers as he planned to act out the sermon which was based on the biblical parable of seed and sowers.

According to him, the seed of God is planted to influence the world. Explaining further that the seed is the word of God and the soil, being the heart of man.

“The devil also uses seeds to introduce evil into the systems of this world”, Tony Rapu emphasised.

In about one hour, Tony Rapu led us through a journey through God’s word as he taught and laughed and dramatised. Who would have thought that he had this incredible humour in him all these while? He took the stage, immersed us all in the Bible and in the most unconventional means, held us through and ensured that the core lessons were learnt and did so without mincing words.

Pastor Tony Rapu’s session and the dramatic representation of his message will definitely remain with us for a long time. He has introduced a new way of preaching a message and we will totally love him for that.

We are low key looking at all the other church conferences coming this year and looking out for Pastor Tony Rapu.

Missed the sermon? You can watch it below