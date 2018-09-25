Glowreeyah Braimah, Nonso Bassey, others to perform at Freedom Rally 2018

The House of Freedom Nigeria hosts its Freedom rally in commemoration of the 58th anniversary of Nigeria’s independence in Lagos. The event tagged “This is my Nigeria” will be held at the Tafawa Balewa Square on the 1st of October 2018 at 8am.

This is my Nigeria projects a society where everyone is ready to work together in unity, a country where we all have a sense of responsibility and willing to bring our dreams into reality. One of the major elements of this event is the positivism in visualising a new Nigeria, one which is devoid of abuse and neglect, one with a promising future and interest of the masses at the core of every existing government.

Corporate executives, Civil society representatives, thought leaders in various fields, business and leaders in academia, host, Dr. Tony Rapu and special guest speaker, Dr. Tunde Bakare will be in attendance amongst others to make declarations concerning the Nigeria of our dreams. There will be music performances by notable artists amongst which are Glowreeyah Braimah, Suzie, Dare Justified, Nosa, Prosper Ochimana, Nonso Bassey, Lagos Community Gospel Choir to mention a few.

There will be free transportation for everyone at key locations in Lagos. Come and be a part of history as we gather for this all-time significant event for our country, Nigeria. You can register for the rally here.

