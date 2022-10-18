The Countdown to ‘The House of Dragon’ season finale has begun! Here’s what to expect

Warning! This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon and Fire & Blood.

The trailer for episode 10 of House of the Dragon hints at all the possible storylines that could happen until the end of season 1 and even after that. After King Viserys died, House of the Dragon episode 9 took place entirely inside the walls of Kings Landing. This is a rare bottle episode. The penultimate episode of Season 1 was called “The Green Council,” and it was all about Alicent, Otto, and their allies in Kings Landing agreeing that Aegon, not Rhaenyra, should be the heir to the Iron Throne.

Obviously, this will not sit well with the dark factions of Rhaenyra and Daemon, with episode 10 of House of the Dragon predicting revenge for the actions of the Greens.

The trailer for the season 1 finale of House of the Dragon says a lot about how the story will go on and how more parts of the Game of Thrones spinoff book Fire & Blood will be used. From the start of the blacks’ plans for revenge to how to tame a dragon, the trailer for House of the Dragon episode 10 tells us everything we need to know.

Who Is The Dragon That Daemon Is Singing To?

In the preview for House of the Dragon episode 10, the blacks are also getting more dragons to get ready for war. Fire & Blood says that one of Rhaenyra’s biggest worries at the start of the Dance of Dragons is that the blacks don’t have any dragonriders on their side, especially since Vhagar is on the greens’ side. The trailer for the season 1 finale of House of the Dragon shows Daemon trying to calm a dragon that could be ridden by a black.

This is Vermithor, who is also known as the Bronze Fury. When House of the Dragon takes place, Vermithor is the second-largest dragon in Westeros. Only Vhagar is bigger. During King Jaehaerys’s reign, he rode Vermithor. When he died, Vermithor was left without a rider. Then Vermithor ran away to Dragonstone and lived alone there. In episode 10 of “House of the Dragon,” Daemon will try to win Vermithor’s favor as a possible weapon in the coming war.

Aemond Removes His Eyepatch (Why?)

One shot in the trailer for episode 10 of “House of the Dragon” shows Aemond Targaryen, the second son of Alicent and Viserys, taking off his eye patch for the first time since episode 7 when he lost his eye. This is a hint at a big part of the story in Fire & Blood. Other shots in the trailer also hint at the same thing. When Aemond takes off his eye patch, he is most likely at Storm’s End.

In Fire and Blood, he and Lucerys Velaryon are sent to Storm’s End by the greens and blacks, respectively, to get House Baratheon’s support. In episode 10 of House of the Dragon, Aemond might take off his eye patch to show Lucerys what he did. The eighth episode of “House of the Dragon” showed that the two still don’t like each other, which shows that Aemond will probably want to show Lucerys the results of their childhood fight.

Rhaenys Warns Rhaenyra And Daemon

Princess Rhaenys Targaryen got away from the greens at the end of episode 9 of House of the Dragon. Rhaenys was put under house arrest soon after Viserys died until she swore allegiance to Aegon. But Ser Erryk Cargyll helped her get away to the Dragon Pit. There, she got on Meleys, her dragon, and interrupted Aegon’s coronation before taking off from Kings Landing.

The preview for episode 10 of House of the Dragon says that the next episode will pick up right where this one left off, with Rhaenys in Dragonstone, the home of House Targaryen, warning Rhaenyra and Daemon about the greens taking over the throne. In the trailer, Rhaenys tells the two that the greens are planning to kill Rhaenyra, her children, and anyone who backs her claim.

The Blacks Prepare For Civil War

There are preparations for Rhaenyra, her kids, and her claim to the Iron Throne. In a voiceover, Daemon says that Rhaenyra will not bow down to the Hightowers because they took her birthright.

In House of the Dragon episode 10, Rhaenys states that the men surrounding the Painted Table in Dragonstone are encouraging Rhaenyra to go to war against the greens, with part of her council telling her to lay siege to the Red Keep in Kings Landing. This is accompanied by shots of swords and other weaponry being stocked, revealing that the blacks are actually preparing for what will become the Dance of Dragons war.

What Jacaerys & Lucerys Are Planning To Do

In another shot that leads up to the fight between Aemond and Lucerys, we see the four Velaryon children, and Jacaerys says to Rhaenyra, “Send us.” This is a hint about what the Velaryon boys will do during the Dance of Dragons. In Fire and Blood, Rhaenyra makes the boys swear they won’t fight, and then she lets them work as envoys for the blacks, traveling around Westeros to get people to support House Targaryen and Rhaenyra’s cause. In the House of the Dragon episode 10 trailer, Jacaerys says something about this, which is why Lucerys and Aemond are sent to Storm’s End.

Ser Erryk Cargyll Swears Fealty To Rhaenyra (With Viserys’ Crown)

One of the things that happen in the preview for House of the Dragon episode 10 was hinted at in episode 9. The twin Kingsguard knights Arryk and Erryk Cargyll were sent to find Aegon so that he could be crowned king. During their search, when they go to places Aegon Targaryen is known to go, they see how cruel he is. But Arryk insisted on doing his job for the king. He even fought Criston Cole to get Aegon to the Hand of the King, Otto Hightower.

On the other hand, Erryk left Aegon and helped Rhaenys escape from the Red Keep. In episode 10 of “House of the Dragon,” Erryk swears loyalty to Rhaenyra on Dragonstone while holding Viserys’s crown. This seems to be building on what happened in episode 9. This shows that he thinks Rhaenyra is the rightful heir and is going against the greens for the Dance of Dragons and his twin brother in the process.

Vhagar & Aemond Change Westeros’ Future

The last shot of the trailer for House of the Dragon episode 10 says that it will change Westeros forever and turn the war into an all-out war. This picture is of Vhagar, Aemond’s dragon. It has to do with their trip to Storm’s End and their fight with Lucerys. If the season 1 finale really does show the whole visit to Storm’s End, then this shot of Vhagar in full attack mode means bad things for Lucerys Velaryon. In Fire & Blood, when Aemond and Vhagar go to Storm’s End, they chase after Lucerys and Arrax. The one-eyed prince finally gets his revenge on his nephew by killing both of them.

This makes Rhaenyra and Daemon want to get back at one of Aegon’s children. This is the real start of the Dance of Dragons, which will be the main focus of all future seasons of House of the Dragon.