I will build on Buhari’s legacies – Tinubu

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has pledged to continue President Muhammadu Buhari’s legacy if elected Nigeria’s president in 2023.

Tuesday, Tinubu addressed participants at the third Ministerial Performance Review Retreat at the State House in Abuja and made this promise.

He reiterated that he will not relent until all terrorists in the country have been eliminated.

Tinubu stated that, if elected, he will identify with the legacy of Buhari and work in the spirit of national unity and purpose.

Tinubu stated that his government will be committed to continuity, particularly with regard to projects that will bring wealth to the public, and that his guiding concept will be to provide the most progressive governance and transform the country.

He stated that these three pledges will support the administration’s nine priorities.

Buhari will sign the Executive Order on strengthening the Federal Government’s performance management, coordination, and implementation of the President’s goals. He is also likely to attend the closing ceremony later.

