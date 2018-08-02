The Daily Vulnerable: “I am annoyed”

Vulnerable

The moment has been stuck in my head ever since.

It was 17 years ago. I had just won my first prize outside of high school – the British Council Telling Stories competition. The reward was two weeks at one of Nigeria’s choice beachfronts under the tutelage of Nigeria’s first female writer, Mabel Segun and literature professor, Karen King-Aribisala.

It was one of the defining moments of my life – coming as it did with a bucket of validation.

But that’s not what stands out from it when I remember. What I remember most is flouting a clear instruction from the unflappable Dr. King-Aribisala. She had asked me not to do something. But I was 17, and so of course, I did it.

She looked at me when I walked up to her. She didn’t raise her voice, she didn’t lower her eyebrow. She didn’t make any dramatic moves. She was completely in control of her space and her body.

But her words were clear and firm.

“Chude, I am very annoyed.”

I could never forget that moment. She was annoyed. She made it clear that this was acceptable. But she gave that anger no control over her body, over her space, or over her mind. It was as if the anger was external to her. Because, of course, it was.

That command of self and space continues to be a beacon for me, these many years after.

To get a copy of The Daily Vulnerable, every day in your mailbox, sign up at www.thedailyvulnerable.com

Comments

Tags: ,

About The Author

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may like

tosin adesina August 3, 2018

In Bayelsa, healthcare receives a boost as Governor Dickson provides N1.2bn to improve healthcare delivery

This is a good time to be alive for every indigene of Bayelsa as Governor Henry Seriake Dickson has provided ...

Edwin Okolo August 3, 2018

Editors Note: Lagos is dredging its way to megacity status, but who is paying the price?

You see them everyday, as you cross between mainland and island or even travel out to the outskirts of Lagos, ...

tosin adesina August 3, 2018

While Zamfara is burning, President Buhari is off to London for vacation

If Nigeria were to be a school, we would currently be reciting the age-long pussy-cat rhyme especially its chorus “London ...

Omoleye Omoruyi August 3, 2018

Entertainment Roundup: Drake drops “In My Feelings” video | More stories

Here’s everything you missed in entertainment yesterday and others that unravelled while you slept – and are still buzzing today. ...

Dayo Taiwo-Sidiq August 3, 2018

The Big 5: FG to increase ‘corpers allawee,’ Saraki is key to the renewed struggle to free Nigeria – Secondus I More stories

These are the stories you should be monitoring today: The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Thursday, at its National Executive ...

Bernard Dayo August 3, 2018

There’s a new Nollywood pop-up channel on DStv, for you Nollywood lovers

Till date, the best pop-up channel experience I’ve had as a DStv subscriber is the one dedicated to Marvel movies. ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail