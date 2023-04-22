The Film Blog: The Top 10 Most Likeable Movie/TV Show Villains

When it comes to movies, there’s nothing quite like a villain that’s so bad, they’re good. The ones who make us root for them despite their evil deeds, or even make us secretly hope they get away with it. Here are the top 10 movie characters who were evil but easy to like – the ones who we love to hate and hate to love.

Joe Goldberg

If you’ve watched the hit series “You,” you’ll know that Penn Badgely’s character, Joe Goldberg, is a charming yet twisted stalker and serial killer. Despite his despicable actions, many viewers can’t help but feel drawn to him, and some even find themselves rooting for him.

But what is it about Joe that makes him so alluring? Some argue that it’s because he embodies a certain fantasy – being attracted to someone problematic without consequence. After all, in real life, if we were to encounter someone like Joe, we’d likely run the other way (or call the police).

But hey, it’s okay to be conflicted. Who says you can’t love and hate someone at the same time?”

Cersei Lannister

Oh, Cersei Lannister – the ultimate queen bee of Westeros. She’s the definition of a powerful woman, and she’s not afraid to show it. I mean, she literally blew up a chunk of King’s Landing because she was feeling a little embarrassed. Talk about a power move.

Say what you will about Cersei, but you can’t deny that she’s fiercely loyal to her family. She’s willing to do whatever it takes to protect her bloodline and keep herself on the throne. And sure, she may be a bit of a backstabbing, evil person, but you’ve got to respect her hustle.

So here’s to you, Cersei. May your wine glass always be full, and may you always have a clever plan up your sleeve.

Thanos

So, Thanos wants to destroy half of all life in the universe. Pretty twisted, right? But hear us out – there’s something about this purple, grape-chinned villain that we just can’t resist.

Maybe it’s because he’s got some serious depth. Sure, he’s homicidal, but he’s also got a soul. And when he’s forced to make a personal sacrifice, you can’t help but feel for the guy.

He may be evil, but he’s got some serious philosophical principles. And when a villain has a code that you can respect, it makes them all the more interesting.

Klaus Mikaelson

Klaus Mikaelson – the original bad boy of the vampire world. At first, he was a heartless villain who would rip your throat out without batting an eye. But as the story progressed, we got to see a different side of him.

Yeah, his methods were a little…unconventional, but he always believed that what he was doing was for the greater good of his family. And let’s be real, who among us wouldn’t do some crazy stuff for the people we love?

Homelander

Homelander may look like the hero we need, with his chiseled jaw and big arms, but don’t be fooled by the Vought propaganda.

Behind that winning smile is a psycho with a penchant for violence and a secret hatred for the very people he’s supposed to save. He’s got power, money, and a carefully crafted image, but all that can’t hide the fact that he’s a danger to society.

And just when you think you know him, his true origins come to light, revealing a dark past and possible ties to white nationalism. Who knows what kind of villainy he’ll unleash in the next season of the show?

Harley Quinn

Margot Robbie’s portrayal of Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad was a show-stopper.

The Australian actress transformed into the infamous anti-hero with vibrant pink and blue pigtails, edgy ripped T-shirts, and pale skin that looked like it had been dipped in flour. And let’s not forget her iconic weapon of choice, the baseball bat, which she wielded with finesse while beating her enemies to a pulp.

Love her or hate her, there’s no denying that Margot Robbie’s Harley Quinn was a force to be reckoned with on the big screen.

Loki

Ah, Loki – the God of Mischief and our favorite trickster. But let’s be real, when we first meet him in Thor, he’s not exactly a lovable guy. He’s more of a scheming, manipulative antagonist who’s out to cause trouble for our hero.

But don’t worry, things get better. In the second Thor movie, Loki starts to evolve into a more enigmatic figure. And by the third movie and Avengers Endgame, he’s transformed into a likeable rogue. I mean, who can resist those mischievous smirks and charming wit?

But the real turning point comes with the Loki TV series. Our favorite villain has officially become a hero. It’s like watching a criminal mastermind turn into a loveable scoundrel – and we’re totally here for it.

Sue Sylvester

Sue Sylvester – the queen of one-liners and tracksuits. Sure, she’s always the bad guy, but she does it with such style and entertainment value.

And let’s not forget, deep down, she’s got a soft spot for the Glee Club. Even if she’ll never admit it. You can see it in her eyes when she’s watching them perform – that little glimmer of pride.

And don’t even get me started on her secret love for Will Schuester. Sure, she might give him a hard time, but we all know it’s just her way of showing affection. Plus, who wouldn’t fall for those dreamy dimples?

Eli Pope

Eli Pope, also known as Rowan, is the epitome of a master manipulator. From thwarting Olivia’s love life to running a secret government organization, this guy is a pro at being a villain.

Not only does he manipulate and scheme on a personal level, but he’s also the head of B6-13, a secret organization tasked with maintaining order and balance in the nation’s capital. This means that he’s not just a bad guy, he’s a bad guy with an entire army of agents at his disposal.

But let’s be real, in the world of Scandal, nobody’s hands are clean. Everyone’s a shade of grey, and Eli just happens to be the darkest one in the bunch.

Darken Rahl

Darken Rahl may be a power-hungry tyrant with a penchant for torture, but his charming smile and dashing good looks make it hard not to root for him. Plus, who doesn’t love a villain who can rock a flowing cape?

One of the things that makes Darken Rahl so interesting is his complexity. He’s not a one-dimensional villain who simply wants to destroy the world for no reason. Instead, he’s driven by a desire to achieve his goals, which he believes are noble and justified, even if they involve killing innocent people.