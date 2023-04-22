THE TECNO SPARK FESTIVAL IS A MUST-ATTEND EVENT, AND HERE’S WHY

Are you and your squad itching for some adrenaline-pumping adventure that’ll have you buzzing for days? All roads lead to The TECNO SPARK 10 Festival at the Ikeja City Mall! Get ready for an explosion of fun and excitement that’ll leave you breathless and begging for more!

Here go 5 reasons why you should register and attend the festival:

1. The Epic Fireboy DML Performance: Are you a big fan of the hit tracks “Jealous” and “Vibration”? Well, you’re in luck because Fireboy DML will be closing out the SPARK 10 festival with an outstanding performance, and you can be right there to witness it! 

2. Digital Art Work Exhibition: The digital artwork exhibition at the venue will allow digital asset enthusiasts to experience unique and dynamic works from different digital creators.

3. Colour Me Area: There will be a “Colour Me” area at the festival, where everyone can enjoy their favourite drinks and express their creativity by painting on the Color wall. It’s a fun opportunity for attendees to show and explore their artistic side while having a good time.

4. Free Admission: Yes, you read that right! Attending the festival is entirely free! All you have to do is register here and show up. 

5. Stop by the YOUTUBE and MTN booths for those Instagram-popping images.

Take advantage of the chance to experience a festival like no other. For more details and updates, follow TECNO on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Tags: , , , , ,

