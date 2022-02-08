“Igbos are everywhere” may be Father Anelu’s reason for banning Igbo songs

It is no news that Igbo people are like that yellow mobile network provider. You will be surprised to find them on a farm settlement in Ìjèbú Igbo. They are known as industrious business men and women who will go to any corner to make money, notwithstanding the hostility or harsh conditions.

Name the town outside Southeast Nigeria, and ask people around, there’s most likely an Igbo person residing there. He or she establishes himself/herself there and brings others from the village. And, any where they go, you’ll most likely feel their presence in public places like churches.

In these churches, they dominate every possible space. The choir, the announcers, the media group, the ushers. They also form groups within groups in these churches, just to bring themselves together. It is this human behaviour that Catholic Church Priest, Reverend Father James Anelu may have reacted to.

The Igbo are the second largest group of people living in southern Nigeria. They are socially and culturally diverse, consisting of many subgroups, speaking different dialects of the Igbo language, but have a single generally accepted version of the language called “Igbo Izugbe”.

Igbo states include Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, Imo. Although some of the states in South-South Nigeria are usually referred to as Igbo states. The population cannot be objectively determined knowing that Igbo people are spread across the 36 states of Nigeria and the world.

Among this ethnic group is a belief that going to the “city” is step towards progress, knowing that the “village” usually offers little or nothing, thanks to state governments. So, the plan to travel out of the village to search for greener pastures is a constant.

When they arrive at these places, they don’t just do business. They usually want to be part of the politics, the culture of the destination. This is why you may see an Igbo man in Canada’s cabinet, or an Igbo man assisting the Market Chief in Kano. There are many unlikely scenarios that surprise people too.

If you walked into a church in Abeokuta during the praise and worship session, the list of songs may have as many Igbo songs as Yoruba songs. Sometimes, it’s not even an Igbo person leading the session. It’s just cultures intertwining.

Predominance is human behaviour, it’s not particular to a certain group. Igbo people just like to be part of systems to ensure its progress. Even though it is arguable that progress is usually the case in every instance.

Father Anelu has experience working in different parishes, but his reaction may have come from an uninformed position. The reaction from the Catholic Church may just correct that error before it escalates. Thank the Heavens they did not react like Nigeria’s leadership.

Meanwhile…dear Igbo people, please also learn songs from other tribes. Thanks.