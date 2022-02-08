ASUU says it is set for indefinite strike | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top news stories you shouldn’t miss:

Hushpuppi: AGF Malami there are now reasonable grounds to proceed against Abba Kyari

The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, on the Channels Television’s ‘Politics Today’ Monday, has said there are reasonable grounds to proceed against suspended celebrity police officer, Abba Kyari, who was indicted in a multi-million dollars fraud spearheaded by Ramon Abass, aka Hushpuppi.

Asked if Kyari was found “guilty” in the police report, Malami said, “You can’t find someone guilty, but perhaps, reasonable grounds for suspicion can be established which will translate into prosecution that will eventually translate…”

Zamfara lawmakers serve deputy governor notice, list offences

The Zamfara House of Assembly Monday, has served Mahadi Ali, the deputy governor of the state, an impeachment notice, three days after the House received a request to commence impeachment process against him.

Shamsudeen Basko, House Standing Committee Chairman, said in a statement, “Abuse of office. This includes Constitutional breached of section 190 and 193 (1), (2) (a)(b)(c), of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended). Criminal self enrichment using public fund; includes criminal diversion of state fund, conspiracy to defraud the state and approval of dubious retirement in his office. Failure to discharge constitutional duties which give rise to insubordination.”

NFF appoints Amuneke and other members of the Super Eagles coaching crew

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) said Monday, that caretaker coach Augustine Eguavoen will still be in charge of the Super Eagles for next month’s 2022 World Cup play-off against Ghana.

The federation also appointed former Nigeria World Cup star and former U-20 Boys’ Head Coach, Emmanuel Amuneke, as immediate assistant to Eguavoen.

NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi said, “in view of the positive performance of the Super Eagles at the just-concluded Africa Cup of Nations, which has given hope to Nigerians and boosted our confidence in the present coaching crew to qualify us for the World Cup in Qatar, we have decided to accept the recommendation of the Technical and Development Committee to retain the Eguavoen-led coaching crew and strengthen it with the addition of Emmanuel Amuneke.”

Buhari won’t sign Electoral Bill if amended for selfish interest – Malami

The Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, has hinted that the President Muhammadu Buhari, may withhold assent from the Electoral Act (Amendment) Bill if it is considered to have proposals based on personal interests.

According to the minister, the bill, which the National Assembly transmitted to the Presidency the second time on Monday last week, just got to him on Monday for legal advice.

We’re set for indefinite strike – ASUU

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said its members in universities across the country will embark on another strike soon if the Federal Government fails to implement the Memorandum of Action it signed with the union last year.

The Chairman of ASUU in the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Dr Biodun Olaniran, and Secretary, Dr Toyin Abegunrin, who said this in a statement issued after the congress of the union held on Monday, stressed that the failure of the government to fully implement the agreements was worrisome.

The statement read in part, “Our union, ASUU, is using this medium to call upon the Federal Government of Nigeria once again to implement the agreement it signed with ASUU. It is unfortunate to mention that the FG signed an agreement with the ASUU since 2009, but the agreement is not implemented till date.”