See the 7 most popular radio stations in Anambra

The general idea is that radio helps in community building. This is no doubt true when you consider that radio stations are probably the only media form that reaches even the remotest of places – that is if there is no internet there.

Radio broadcasts provide real-time information – because it is the easiest to use, and some that broadcast 24-hours a day can provide the most recent updates to listeners. Radio has the ability to reach across borders and can become a valuable source of information where reliable news is scarce.

Radio has become a way of broadening one’s personal world. You could link to the rest of the world through entertainment broadcasts, news broadcasts, lifestyle stories, and so on, almost instantaneously. It is everyone’s friend.

Here’s the list of radio stations in Anambra:

Radio Sapientia Gospel FM, Awka Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) City Radio Odenigbo FM Wazobia FM, Onitsha Ogene FM

Radio Sapientia

Radio Sapientia 95.3FM Onitsha is a private commercial radio station founded on December 8, 2011, by Sapientia International Media Centre. The programmes at this station on human development, and the station encourages locals to be more participative, to have a voice and be heard.

Location: 9, Sophina Drive, Trans Nkisi, Onitsha, Anambra.

Gospel FM, Awka

Gospel FM, Awka is a Nigerian online gospel radio station that has touched the lives of many in many different ways. The broadcast comes from Awka. Gospel artists and ministers have a chance to be heard via the radio station once there is a positive message within the music and the song is Christ-centered.

Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS)

Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS) is owned by the Anambra government. Its 2 FM and 2 TV stations cover Anambra and environs. With 2 radio stations, both at Onitsha and Awka, ABS can boast of wide coverage reaching out to neighbouring states e.g. Delta, Edo, Enugu, Imo and beyond. The ABS transmits on the following frequencies: Radio 88.5 FM Awka, Radio 90.7 FM Onitsha.

City Radio 89.7FM

City Radio 89.7FM is a broadcasting firm with a high level of professionalism in disseminating first-class information to the locals in Anambra and surrounding states.

Location: 3, Ridge Road GRA, Onitsha, Anambra.

Odenigbo FM

Odenigbo FM is a new concept in radio broadcasting, particularly, in the South-East zone of Nigeria: YOUR PAN-EASTERN VOICE. They have raised the broadcasting bar through creativity and experimentation. They are the only radio station in the entire South-East of Nigeria that runs a 24-hour cycle.

Location: 128, Mike Ajaegbo road, Uruowulu Obosi Anambra.

Wazobia FM, Onitsha

Wazobia 93.7 FM, Onitsha, is the No.1 commercial Pidgin Service Radio Station in South East, Nigeria. It was founded in 2018 and belongs to Globe Communications Limited. Known for its humorous approach to broadcasting, Wazobia FM, Onitsha, airs a mixture of news, features, sport, music (from popular Nigerian music, hip hop, highlife to world music and reggae), talk shows, topical issues and interviews.

Ogene FM

Ogene983FM is an indigenous radio station, infusing local content, reaching out to upwardly mobile and locals. Bridging the gap between urban contemporary and indigenous broadcasting.

Location: KM 80 Enugu/Onitsha Expressway, Awka, Anambra.