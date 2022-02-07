Blazbonez is cooking, are you eating?

Blaqbonez probably got tired of the conventional messaging style and thought ‘difference’. Why not? Normal is boring, and creativity comes from the unusual. How would the world have changed if we still followed medieval ways?

Emeka Akumefule, 26, known as Blaqbonez, is a Nigerian rapper signed to 100 Crowns, an imprint of Chocolate City. Blaqbonez is known for blending Yoruba and English in his rap.

In 2019, he was profiled by The New York Times as one of the new guards of Nigerian music. He is widely known for his controversial self-proclaimed status as the “Best Rapper In Africa” (abbreviated as “BRIA”), which became the most talked about topic in the Nigerian hip hop space between July and September 2019.

The famous rapper, who has released hit songs like ‘Shut Up’, ‘Haba’, goes all the way to market his craft. “Mad oh!” is how we react to most of his messages, and like is expected, especially considering the field, he uses social media to pass his messages.

Controversial? No. His messages are funny and creative in such ways that they will draw attention and become the talk of social media for days.

Read also: The return of WWTBAM? It’s a mixture of joy and nostalgia

After he topped the trend table in January, the rapper is trending again for releasing the creatives for his upcoming concert. He titles it, “Breaking the yoke of love“, a crusade happening on the eve of Valentine’s Day.

The appeal is to the religious sense of his fans, and it was well taken. Why should it be conventionally called “The Blaqbonez Musicale” when it can be themed like a religious event. Even the fashion style is typical General Overseer – images that have become memes.

Blaqbonez

He does not end there. The language he uses right from when he posted details of the concern speak to religion. It will not be a praise and worship session looking up to God. This one is a music session of his songs.

His style is not celestially creative, as anyone can think of some of his ideas, but they have not. And he is winning the battle against the forces of normalities and the traditional. He is like a pioneer in that light.

In an interview with PAM Magazine, he says, “Yeah. Every time when I want to do something everybody’s like “that’s not how you’re supposed to look” or “that’s not how you’re supposed to do it” so basically they don’t agree with me at first but I do it and they see how I eventually make it work and they start changing their mindset and start teaching the next people that, “oh, Blaqbonez did it like this, it can be done” First they ignore you, then they fight you then they follow you.”

Blaqbonez will tweet like this, “My unilag brethren, for evangelism i’ll be at the sport centre by 5pm today. Lets save some souls,” and you think he is talking of religious evangelism. A new visitor to his page will immediately think that, but the comment section is full of emojis and connective responses to the message.

Even popular singer, Korede Bello, has asked Blaqbonez how he could get ideas to publicise his own songs.

Yo G! @BlaqBonez

They said you’re the man to reach if I need to learn how to promote my songs on these streets.



Someone needs epp 👉🏽🥺👈🏽 — KB (@koredebello) April 30, 2020

To a certain extent, Blaqbonez understands social media ‘streets’ and is using that knowledge well. He will not send his message using only one style, even if the message is the same.

We can mix the traditional, the digital and radical right?

met up with our new choir master @RicHassani 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/LdXOOn7Exl — Emeka The Stallion 🐎 (@BlaqBonez) February 7, 2022

Blaqbonez’ work rate cannot be overestimated. His ability to use language as beautifully as he does draws attention, especially now that people are looking for something fresh.

As for we here, we are eating what he is cooking.