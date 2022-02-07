The return of WWTBAM? It’s a mixture of joy and nostalgia

The organisers of popular TV show, Who Wants To Be A Billionaire (WWTBAM), have announced a return, a series two about to hit our screens. Frank Edoho has been called up again to host the show and we wonder who else would have done it better.

Hey everyone. I assume you know by now that I have been offered the role of Host of WWTBAM Series 2. My immense gratitude goes to all of you for hoping that I get the job. Thank you for your kind wishes and felicitations

God bless you all. 💙#FrankIsBack #WWTBAMTheReturn pic.twitter.com/DSBkQckvnd — Frank Edoho (@frankedoho) February 7, 2022

WWTBAM used to be Nigeria’s pseudo-world cup show. People from across the country beat themselves when they miss the Saturday-Sunday show.

The show presented people an opportunity to learn new stuff, to compete on who is more knowledgeable. The suspense that Frank always created then was the main spice of the show.

Frank’s adroitness made the show the best. There was hardly any other reason people set reminders to stay one hour for two days of the week for a show. He spiced it with suspense and that was the icebreaker.

Throughout the time WWTBAM was on, only one person got all the questions right, going home with a whopping ten million naira. The whole country went berserk. No one had ever reached that milestone, so everyone was genuinely happy.

Singer, Teni’s depiction of the show in the video of her song, ‘Billionaire’, brought back those memories. The song trended for a while, and people narrated their experiences trying to get into the studio with Frank Edoho. Those that got in narrated their ‘trying times’ with him.

WWTBAM was that ultimate TV experience. The organisers of Super Story would have probably looked on, folding their arms wondering if WWTBAM will surpass their own numbers. There were hardly bad reviews.

Anytime Frank Edoho called it a day on a Sunday, leaving a participant hanging, people got vexed, but they praised him for it. Fans of the show knew nothing good comes easy.

It started October 8, 2004, and ended September 2, 2017 to the dismay of fans, but a series 2 has been announced and the excitement has reached the stars. Say Alleluia!

According to the organisers, the ultimate prize to be won on the show is now 20 million naira, and it would be broadcast for 52 weeks.

Tagged ‘The Rebirth’, another addition to the show will see contestants able to use a ‘lifeline’ of ‘asking the host’, including ’50-50’, ‘Call a Friend’, and ‘Ask the Audience’.

Originally a British show, it was adapted for Nigerian audiences, and had a large audience throughout the initial 13 years it was broadcast.

We can’t be more excited than the organisers but, this is surely going to be another ultimate TV experience.

Bruhhhh, I tried so hard to be on #WWTBAM those years mehn. It was one of the many means I listed as ways of becoming a rich man, and buying my mum a Honda Element then🤣🤣



I honestly wouldn’t mind being on it someday. I mean, just for the thrills, and of course…money!!!☺️ — Cross˚ (@Elkrosmediahub) February 7, 2022

No one does this live show suspense thing better than Frank Edoho, I'm glad he's back again on the screen as the new host of the WWTBAM show, can't wait experience some gbas gbos and drama session on the screen — OMOTAYO Of Lagos 💥 (@Tee_Classiquem1) February 7, 2022

WWTBAM is a teacher, a great way to spend Saturday and Sunday nights, we want something like that again.